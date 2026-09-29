India is likely to commission 45-50 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity across fiscals 2027 and 2028, up from around 1 GWh commissioned as of the end of fiscal 2026, according to Crisil Ratings. India's fiscal years run from April 1 to March 31. The expansion is supported by a strong project pipeline and continued policy support. Around 50-55 GWh of BESS capacity is currently scheduled for commissioning over the two fiscals. However, about 8-9 GWh of awarded capacity faces a higher risk of delay, mainly due to weak project returns and limited implementation experience among some ...

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