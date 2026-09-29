The Clean Energy Council's (CEC) latest Rooftop Solar and Storage Report shows a record number of rooftop solar systems and home batteries were installed across Australia in the first six months of 2026 with solar installations on track to reach more than 300,000 this year. The bi-annual Rooftop Solar and Storage Report (Jan-Jun 2026) reveals that 180,878 rooftop solar systems were installed in the first half of 2026, a 35% increase on the same period in 2025 and the strongest six-month total since 2021. These systems delivered 1,894 MW of new capacity, up 41% year-on-year and the highest six-month ...

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