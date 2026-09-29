Advanced proton therapy, now within reach of more patients

Mevion Medical Systems announced today that it has signed an agreement with Acibadem Healthcare Group, which operates an extensive network of hospitals and medical centers across five countries, for a MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System to be installed in Istanbul. The planned installation will establish the first proton therapy program in Turkey's private healthcare sector.

Acibadem Healthcare Group, one of Turkey's leading private healthcare providers, combines its extensive international network of hospitals and medical centers-now reaching 47 locations-with the academic and research infrastructure of Acibadem University. Its comprehensive cancer program spans centers of excellence in surgical, medical, pediatric, and advanced radiation oncology, with proton therapy marking the latest milestone in its precision treatment capabilities.

"Acibadem's mission has always centered on pairing academic excellence with rapid adoption of transformative medical technology," said Caglar Cuhadaroglu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Acibadem Healthcare Group. "With the MEVION S250-FIT, our radiation oncologists gain a new option for treating complex cancers, one that strengthens Acibadem's position at the forefront of cancer care in Türkiye's private healthcare sector."

"Proton therapy is no longer an isolated, out-of-reach modality-with the MEVION S250-FIT, it belongs directly in the mainstream radiation oncology toolkit. Establishing proton therapy across both Türkiye's public and private sectors represents a historic evolution in the region's cancer care infrastructure" said Tina Yu, Ph.D., President and CEO of Mevion Medical Systems. "Acibadem's new program marks an important milestone for Türkiye, accelerating the global shift toward making precision particle therapy an everyday standard of care."

The MEVION S250-FIT is a latest-generation ultra-compact proton therapy platform designed to fit within an existing LINAC vault and integrate into the physical and operational environment of a modern radiation oncology department. It combines Mevion's compact proton accelerator and HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning technology with Leo Cancer Care's Marie 360-degree upright patient positioning system with integrated CT imaging and RaySearch Laboratories' RayStation treatment planning system.

Meditel Healthcare, Mevion's partner in Türkiye and the region, will support local project execution, installation coordination and technical support for the Acibadem program. Founded in 1984, Meditel has supported advanced medical technology programs in Türkiye for more than four decades, with expertise across radiation oncology, imaging and other medical technologies.

"We are proud to partner with Acibadem in introducing Mevion's innovative proton therapy technology, reflecting our shared commitment to advancing cancer care for patients across Türkiye and the region while strengthening Türkiye's position as a leading destination for medical tourism," said Gökay Çelik, Senior Vice President and Board Member of Meditel Healthcare. "Drawing on more than four decades of experience deploying complex medical technologies, Meditel is a proud partner of Mevion to ensure seamless project delivery, clinical integration, and ongoing operational support for Acibadem's pioneering team."

In parallel with the clinical program, Mevion and Acibadem will collaborate with Acibadem University. The initiative aims to cultivate regional expertise, providing specialized clinical training for multidisciplinary oncology professionals across the region.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems is a leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion's series of products includes the MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia.

For more information, please visit mevion.com.

About Acibadem Healthcare Group

Acibadem Healthcare Group is one of Türkiye's leading private healthcare providers, with an international network of hospitals and medical centers combining advanced medical technology, multidisciplinary expertise and personalized patient care. Established in Istanbul in 1991, the Group has grown into an internationally recognized healthcare organization serving patients from Türkiye and around the world. It operates with 30 hospitals and 17 medical centers across 5 countries. As part of IHH Healthcare, one of the world's largest healthcare groups, Acibadem continues to invest in medical innovation and comprehensive healthcare services, with a commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety and quality of care.

Learn more at acibadem.com.tr.

About Meditel Healthcare

Meditel Healthcare Group is a leading medical technology group with a strong presence across Türkiye, Middle East, CIS and Southeastern Europe. Comprising nearly 15 companies, the Group has been shaping the region's healthcare landscape since 1984 by introducing, installing and servicing advanced technologies in radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging and other clinical disciplines. Beyond medical technology distribution and technical services, Group invests in and operates healthcare facilities while expanding its capabilities in artificial intelligence and the local production of radiotherapy and medical imaging systems. With more than four decades of experience, Meditel Healthcare Group continues to connect global innovation with regional expertise to advance the future of healthcare.

For more information, please visit www.meditelhealthcare.com

About Leo Cancer Care

Leo Cancer Care is challenging the conventional delivery of radiotherapy through an upright approach that places the patient at the center of treatment. Its Marie solution combines 360-degree upright patient positioning with integrated CT imaging and can be paired with a fixed particle beam. By removing the need for a large rotating gantry, the technology is designed to reduce the space and infrastructure required for advanced radiotherapy while supporting a more natural and patient-focused treatment experience.

For more information, please visit leocancercare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928270564/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jacqueline Abner-Pongratz

Jacqueline.Pongratz@mevion.com