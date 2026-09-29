Freemarket and Axiym today launched a world-first service that gives businesses 24/7 real-time access to freshly minted, primary-market USD? issued by Tether.

LIQUI-DTTM gives businesses compliant access to primary market stablecoins inside a fully regulated payment ecosystem via Freemarket's global payment network.

In audited trials, clients have minted or burned more than $300 million to date.

Institutional users and high-volume traders will benefit from superior price certainty and direct liquidity giving them budgetary control. As the USD? is minted directly in the primary market, treasury and compliance teams have clear provenance for internal reporting 1

The LIQUI-DT service works because while no single party owns the whole stack, it is integrated into the Freemarket network. The combination of Freemarket's compliant fiat rails and payment network, Axiym's liquidity engine and on-chain settlement layer and Tether's primary market issuance creates a regulated payments network with live mint access. Tether's role is limited to issuance; it does not operate the network or provide payment or settlement services.

The unique infrastructure of the network creates strong checks and balances, reduces concentration risk and supports regulatory confidence, making this structure difficult to replicate.

This service positions Freemarket as the only non-issuer with both deep fiat infrastructure and live access to USD? mint capabilities through regulated partners.

"Compliant access to primary market stablecoins inside a fully regulated payment ecosystem is a massive unlock for us," said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. "The combination of Freemarket's compliance-first payments network, integrated with Axiym's dynamic application layer, connected directly into Tether, allows Tether to sit closer to where payments happen. Companies moving money into, out of and between emerging markets now have 24/7 global access to freshly minted USD?, the dominant stablecoin for these geographies."

"We share a common aspiration with Tether. USD? helps people in emerging markets access a stable financial system, remittances, cross-border trade and preservation of wealth against inflating national currencies. We want the same for businesses," said Andy Lyons, Chief Growth Officer at Freemarket. "We are the only non-issuer with both deep fiat infrastructure and live USD? stablecoin mint capabilities. We can now connect the stack end-to-end, and move money into USD? instantly, globally, securely and compliantly through our LIQUI-DTTM service."

"Axiym has built a globally distributed treasury layer which allows Freemarket and Tether to embed their financial services directly inside our regulated payment ecosystems," said Farhad Rassul, Co-Founder CBO, Axiym. "Our compliance-first approach, with a core-banking layer that creates wallets, accounts, and transactions while embedding AML and monitoring tools, means that customers can be confident of the end-to-end integrity of the process."

For more information visit www.wearefreemarket.com/liqui-dt

Note: Tether's role in LIQUI-DT is limited to the primary-market issuance of USD?. Tether does not operate the LIQUI-DT service or provide payment, settlement or compliance functions.

___________________________ 1 Access is restricted to verified customers and is subject to KYC/AML and other eligibility requirements. Access is gated and documented, so organisations will find it easier to evidence controls for internal reporting.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928741629/en/

Contacts:

Will Reynish

freemarket@fullyvested.com