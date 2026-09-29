Estonia, led by the National Applied Research Center Metrosert, and Owkin today announced a collaboration to advance sovereign AI in biological and health research, working with Metrosert, Estonia's state-owned applied research organisation.

The collaboration will evaluate how K Pro, Owkin's AI scientist platform, can help approved researchers work with complex Estonian health data inside secure national infrastructure, enabling reproducible analysis, and faster generation of scientific insight while preserving data sovereignty.

The first phase will focus on selected Estonian health-data cohorts, with Owkin and Metrosert also exploring high-value research areas including oncology, where linked clinical, molecular, imaging and treatment-outcome data could support future biomedical research.

Estonia has built one of the world's most advanced digital public infrastructures and holds population-scale health and biomedical data assets. The partnership will explore how these foundations can be turned into reusable AI-enabled research capability, strengthening domestic scientific excellence while increasing Estonia's attractiveness for international life-sciences research and investment.

"Estonia has spent years building the trust, digital infrastructure and health-data capabilities needed for responsible innovation. The next step is enabling those assets to create greater value for science and future health innovation. This collaboration allows us to explore how sovereign AI can strengthen Estonia's position as a leader in secure health-data use," said Minister of Economic Affairs, Liina Vahtras.

"Estonia has built one of the world's most advanced digital foundations. This partnership is about showing what comes next: using sovereign AI to turn national biomedical data into scientific discovery, stronger research capability and ultimately better outcomes for patients," said Thomas Clozel, CEO and co-founder of Owkin.

Owkin's K Pro platform combines agentic AI, biomedical tools, multimodal data and scientific workflows in a single research environment designed to operate securely with sensitive data.

About Metrosert

Metrosert is a strategically important company for Estonia. As a Research Technical Organisation (RTO), its mission is to support the future of Estonian industry through scientific and development services, applied research, and measurement and instrument control. Its Applied Research Center focuses on five fields: drone technologies, autonomous vehicles, hydrogen technologies, biorefining, and health data. Metrosert also maintains and develops Estonia's national measurement standards.

About Owkin

Owkin is an agentic AI company pioneering Biological Artificial Superintelligence to solve problems in biology where human researchers alone have failed. Owkin builds K Pro, an AI scientist for pharmaceutical research and strategic decision-making. K Pro orchestrates a suite of AI skills and tools to decode complex biology, accelerate research, and dramatically increase productivity. K Pro is built on Owkin's unrivalled multimodal patient data network, state-of-the-art AI for biology, and a decade of experience working with pharmaceutical partners.

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Contacts:

alistair.jennings@owkin.com