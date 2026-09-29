Havas Health Network: Meet Jordic: The Unlikely Voice of a Heart-Health Warning Men Need to Hear

Launching today on World Heart Day, JOE Media Group's 'Listen to Jordic' turns a commonly ignored symptom into a captivating folk anthem about cardiovascular risk.

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if an early warning sign of heart disease was not in your chest, but in your pants?

That is the provocative question behind 'Listen to Jordic', a new heart-health awareness campaign from JOE Media Group. Taking its cue from the Nordic pronunciation of "J" as "Y", the campaign introduces Jordic (pronounced "YOR-dik"), an unlikely Viking messenger who gives a voice to the part of the body men may be least willing to discuss. His message is intended to get more men talking about erectile dysfunction (ED) and recognising it as a potential health warning: for some men, ED can be an early sign of underlying cardiovascular disease.1-3

To make the warning difficult to ignore, Jordic takes centre stage in an epic folk-style song and music video, using humour to challenge the shame and stigma surrounding ED.

Backed by his merry Viking companions, Jordic delivers his warning:

"When I'm low, can't grow,

Don't doubt, find out

If this problem down below

Is telling you something you need to know."

The campaign reframes ED from a source of embarrassment into a potentially useful health signal: evidence that the body may already be trying to communicate something important. By meeting JOE's predominantly male audience through the cheeky, entertainment-led language familiar from the media and comedy they grew up with, 'Listen to Jordic' aims to make a serious message easier to hear, share and act on.

Paul McDonnell, Commercial Director UK & Ireland, JOE Media Group, explained why the campaign felt like a natural fit for JOE's audience:

"Sometimes, the most important health message is the one we're least comfortable hearing - and men, in particular, aren't always great at listening to those messages. That's what we really liked about the 'Listen to Jordic' campaign. It takes an issue that can feel embarrassing or 'unmanly' and approaches it in a light-hearted, disarming way, without losing the seriousness of the message behind it.



That felt like a natural fit for JOE's comedic and playful tone of voice, allowing us to cut through the noise of the everyday social feed and reach our unrivalled male-focused audience in a way that feels authentic to them. Jordic is essentially your best mate looking out for you - telling you something you might not necessarily want to hear, but something that could genuinely save your life. If we can use JOE's platform to get more men to listen, get a quick check and find out what's going on, then hopefully we can make a real difference."

Behind the humour is a serious health message. ED can precede heart symptoms by two to five years,4 creating a critical window for men to seek medical advice and better understand their risk. Yet that warning frequently goes unheard. Research found that 63% of men experiencing ED have never spoken to a doctor about it.5 And part of the reason might be because many don't realise ED can signal something more serious: 78% of 2,000 men surveyed in the UK were unaware it can signal an underlying heart problem.6 Coronary heart disease is the UK's leading cause of death in men, claiming around 41,000 lives each year.7,8

Vernon Bainton, Chief Medical Officer at Havas Lynx, explained the medical rationale behind the campaign:

"We know that erectile dysfunction and cardiovascular disease often share common vascular origins. Crucially, ED can be an early warning, sometimes emerging years before a more serious cardiovascular event. While ED is not a definitive indicator of heart disease, it is a signal that should never be ignored or sidelined by stigma. By normalising this conversation, 'Listen to Jordic' bridges a vital gap, empowering men to recognise these signals correctly and take the proactive step of consulting a healthcare professional."

Following Jordic's performance, audiences will be directed to ListenToJordic.com where they can learn more about the connection between ED and cardiovascular health and understand when to seek medical advice.

"I'm?telling you now?

I'm?begging you please?

Erectile dysfunction?

could be heart disease."?

The video launches today, World Heart Day, exclusively on JOE.co.uk , supported by editorial and social content across JOE's ecosystem. Created by Havas Lynx UK for JOE Media Group, the campaign film was produced by Lightfarm Studios, with music by Jamute. The original track will be released across major streaming platforms through VOLYUM.

About JOE Media

JOE Media Group is Ireland's largest digital media house, reaching every 18+ individual in Ireland at least once per week. Home to JOE, SportsJoe, Lovin, LovinIE, HER and HerFamily, our brands produce and publish influential content that impacts and engages audiences on social. We act as a conduit - connecting brands to our highly engaged communities that span men's lifestyle, politics, culture, women's lifestyle, sport and entertainment.

Campaign Credits

Client: JOE Media Group

Commercial Director UK & IE: Paul McDonnell

Content Director: Ros Madigan

Editorial Director: George Mckay

Deputy Editorial Director: Gerard Brand

Lead Comedy Producer: David Atkinson

Agency: HAVAS LYNX UK (Manchester)

Chief Executive Officer: Claire Knapp

Chief Creative Officer: Alex Okada

Executive Creative Director: Chris Wellard

Senior Creative Curator: Sophia Shaw

Creative Director: Michael Stott

Deputy Creative Director: Bronwynne Evans

Senior Creative Copywriter: Steven Gormley

Senior Art Director: James Danson

Senior Designer: Callum Dawes

Senior Designer: Dan Augey

Designer: Emily Broughton

Senior Artworker: Sam Malpass

Scientific Director: Faye Emery

Planner: Hollie Dalton

Group Account Director: Fliss Barber

Account Executive: Denise Omolara

Animation Production Company: Lightfarm Studios

Music and Sound Production: Jamute

Music Direction: James Feeler

Music Production: James Feeler & Charly Coombes

Singer: Charly Coombes

Executive Producer: Gabriela Alberti

Sound Engineers: Fernanda Galetti, Marcelo Filho and Pedro Cortez

Production Coordinators: Ana Cordeiro and Julianna Zuppo

Music distribution: VOLYUM

Music label: Art of Sound

References:

Salonia A, Brock G. Erectile Dysfunction: A Harbinger of Cardiovascular Disease Risk. In: Jannini, E.A. The Canary in the Coalmine. Trends in Andrology and Sexual Medicine. p. 27-41. Cham: Springer; 2026. De Leonardis F, et al. Biomedicines. 2022;10(8):1848. Montorsi F, et al. Eur Urol. 2003;44(3):360-365. Jackson G. Erectile dysfunction and cardiovascular disease. Arab J Urol. 2013;11(3):212-216. Healthline. Results for Healthline's Survey on Men's Health | Erectile Dysfunction Edition. Accessed?August?2026.?https://www.healthline.com/health/mens-health-survey-and-ed. TRTed.?TRTed?& The Urology Foundation Survey Results Report. Accessed?August,?2026.?https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/633aebd8e9bf1113de502a13/649069bfc332d7314ad09560_Results%20Summary%20Report.pdf. British Heart Foundation. Global Cardiovascular Disease Factsheet. Accessed August 2026. https://www.bhf.org.uk/-/media/files/for-professionals/research/heart-statistics/bhf-cvd-statistics-global-factsheet-jul26.pdf?rev=8338da85e336432ebb502d6c94d72f8c&hash=D32AF4DD15A77546FE3BCFDD182C3D26. British Heart Foundation. Cardiovascular disease Statistics 2026. Chapter 1- Mortality. Accessed August 2026. Available from: https://www.bhf.org.uk/what-we-do/our-research/heart-statistics/heart-statistics-publications/cardiovascular-disease-statistics-2026.

Media Contact: Kelcey Connors, kelcey.connors@havas.com

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