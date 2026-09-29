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PR Newswire
29.09.2026 08:12 Uhr
80 Leser
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Segway Powersports Brings Latin American and Canadian Media and Creators from Factory Floor to Real-World Terrain

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports hosted 14 media representatives and creators from Canada, Chile, Peru, Panama, Brazil and Argentina from September 14-19 for the SEGWAY POWERSPORTS CHINA TOUR-2026 LATAM & CANADA EDITION, an immersive program connecting behind-the-scenes manufacturing insights with a full-lineup off-road riding experience.

The program began at Segway Powersports' manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China, where participants explored production, assembly, vehicle testing and final inspection. The visit offered a closer look at the manufacturing processes, quality controls and traceability practices behind Segway Powersports vehicles.

The experience then moved to Keping County in Aksu, Xinjiang, where participants took the full Segway Powersports lineup across desert terrain, gravel sections and water crossings. Driving multiple models in varied conditions allowed them to experience power delivery, handling, terrain capability and comfort firsthand-connecting what they had seen on the production line with how the vehicles perform in real-world environments.

Beyond the factory and riding experience, the program created a two-way exchange between Segway Powersports and its international guests. Participants shared perspectives on local riding environments, user expectations and product needs directly with the brand's marketing, product, R&D and after-sales teams, bringing insights from six markets into the discussion.

"Seeing how a vehicle is built is one thing; experiencing it in real terrain is another," said Ethan Zhang, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Segway Powersports. "By bringing these experiences together, we want media and creators to understand our products more completely. At the same time, their local perspectives help us better understand what riders in different markets really need."

Segway Powersports plans to extend similar programs to more markets, strengthening relationships with media and creators while bringing real-world perspectives into ongoing product and service development.

About Segway Powersports

Segway is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Segway Powersports focuses specifically on the design and manufacturing of next-generation powersports vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SxS) for both utility and sport applications. As a high-tech enterprise, Segway Powersports integrates a superior supply chain with its own manufacturing capabilities, managing the full lifecycle of its products - from R&D and production to sales and after-sales service.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-powersports-brings-latin-american-and-canadian-media-and-creators-from-factory-floor-to-real-world-terrain-302892455.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.