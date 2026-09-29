Segway Powersports Brings Latin American and Canadian Media and Creators from Factory Floor to Real-World Terrain

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports hosted 14 media representatives and creators from Canada, Chile, Peru, Panama, Brazil and Argentina from September 14-19 for the SEGWAY POWERSPORTS CHINA TOUR-2026 LATAM & CANADA EDITION, an immersive program connecting behind-the-scenes manufacturing insights with a full-lineup off-road riding experience.

The program began at Segway Powersports' manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China, where participants explored production, assembly, vehicle testing and final inspection. The visit offered a closer look at the manufacturing processes, quality controls and traceability practices behind Segway Powersports vehicles.

The experience then moved to Keping County in Aksu, Xinjiang, where participants took the full Segway Powersports lineup across desert terrain, gravel sections and water crossings. Driving multiple models in varied conditions allowed them to experience power delivery, handling, terrain capability and comfort firsthand-connecting what they had seen on the production line with how the vehicles perform in real-world environments.

Beyond the factory and riding experience, the program created a two-way exchange between Segway Powersports and its international guests. Participants shared perspectives on local riding environments, user expectations and product needs directly with the brand's marketing, product, R&D and after-sales teams, bringing insights from six markets into the discussion.

"Seeing how a vehicle is built is one thing; experiencing it in real terrain is another," said Ethan Zhang, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Segway Powersports. "By bringing these experiences together, we want media and creators to understand our products more completely. At the same time, their local perspectives help us better understand what riders in different markets really need."

Segway Powersports plans to extend similar programs to more markets, strengthening relationships with media and creators while bringing real-world perspectives into ongoing product and service development.

About Segway Powersports

Segway is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Segway Powersports focuses specifically on the design and manufacturing of next-generation powersports vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SxS) for both utility and sport applications. As a high-tech enterprise, Segway Powersports integrates a superior supply chain with its own manufacturing capabilities, managing the full lifecycle of its products - from R&D and production to sales and after-sales service.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com

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