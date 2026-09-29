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SN

WKN: A1J8G8 | ISIN: SE0004899474 | Ticker-Symbol: 7UX
Frankfurt
28.09.26 | 15:25
0,008 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2026 08:26 Uhr
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Spago Nanomedical to Participate in Several International Industry Conferences During Autumn 2026

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) today announces that the company will participate in five international conferences during autumn 2026, spanning nuclear medicine, radionuclide therapy and life science. The conferences include both scientific meetings and business development- and investor-oriented events, providing Spago Nanomedical with an opportunity to follow the latest developments in the field and engage with researchers, potential partners and investors.

European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) - Annual Congress 2026

The EANM Annual Congress is Europe's leading meeting in nuclear medicine, molecular imaging and theranostics, expected to draw more than 9,000 participants from around the world. The congress highlights the latest advances in diagnostics and personalised cancer care, with a particular focus on oncology and radionuclide therapy.
Type: Scientific conference
Date: 17-21 October 2026
Location: Austria Center Vienna, Vienna, Austria
Website: https://eanm26.eanm.org/

AusBiotech International Conference 2026

The AusBiotech International Conference is one of the leading life science gatherings in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing together companies, investors and researchers from more than 20 countries to discuss partnerships, funding and innovation in biotech and medtech.
Type: Business development & investors
Date: 21-23 October 2026
Location: Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast, Australia
Website: https://ausbiotechic.com/

BIO-Europe 2026

BIO-Europe is Europe's largest partnering conference for the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, gathering more than 8,000 delegates from over 3,200 companies across some 60 countries. The conference is a key meeting place for partnerships, licensing deals and investments in life science.
Type: Business development & investors
Date: 9-11 November 2026
Location: Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany
Website: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/

Swedish Cancer Society's Planning Group for Oncological Radionuclide Therapy

The meeting is a Swedish scientific gathering convened by the Swedish Cancer Society (Cancerfonden), focused on the development of oncological radionuclide therapy in Sweden, bringing together researchers and clinicians from the country's university hospitals to discuss ongoing studies and future collaborations in the field.
Type: Scientific conference
Date: 26-27 November 2026
Location: Lund, Sweden
Website: https://www.cancerfonden.se/

Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals (TRP) Summit Europe 2026

The TRP Summit Europe is an international forum for radioligand therapy, covering the full development chain from early research and clinical translation to manufacturing, regulatory requirements and commercialisation. The conference gathers more than 200 senior decision-makers and around 50 speakers, including representatives from Novartis, Bayer, AstraZeneca and J&J.
Type: Scientific conference
Date: 1-3 December 2026
Location: Renaissance London Heathrow Hotel, London, United Kingdom
Website: https://targeted-radiopharma.com/

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker:SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical to participate in several international industry conferences during autumn 2026

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spago-nanomedical-to-participate-in-several-international-industry-co-1228362

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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