Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Advances Western Extension Drilling at Star Main

Drill Hole S-076 Intersects Strong Visual Copper Mineralization at Target Depth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update regarding its ongoing 15,000 meters, 2026 exploration program at the Company's 100%-owned Star Project in northwestern British Columbia. Recent work has focused on a western extension of resource-definition drilling at the Star Main copper-gold porphyry system, along with the completion of a comprehensive 3D induced polarization ("IP") and magnetotelluric ("MT") geophysical program.

The Company has completed 4 drill holes totaling approximately 2,200 metres along the western portion of the Star Main target area. The drilling is designed to penetrate the principal fault system and close key gaps within the existing drill pattern as Star Copper advances the geological model toward a potential maiden mineral resource.

Program Objectives

The 2026 Star Main exploration program has been built around three principal goals:

Resource Definition: Fill gaps within known mineralization from surface to approximately 400 metres depth to improve geological continuity and confidence as the Company advances toward a potential maiden mineral resource.

Fill gaps within known mineralization from surface to approximately 400 metres depth to improve geological continuity and confidence as the Company advances toward a potential maiden mineral resource. Hypogene Expansion: Extend the underlying hypogene copper-gold system to the north and northeast and establish a broader, more continuous mineralized corridor. Drilling focused on this objective was substantially completed in July 2026, as previously reported by the Company (see July 21, 2026 news release).

Extend the underlying hypogene copper-gold system to the north and northeast and establish a broader, more continuous mineralized corridor. Drilling focused on this objective was substantially completed in July 2026, as previously reported by the Company (see July 21, 2026 news release). 3D Geophysical Targeting: Complete detailed 3D IP and MT surveys across Star Main and other priority targets to improve the Company's understanding of the geometry, structural architecture and potential depth extent of the broader porphyry system. Field data acquisition has now been completed and interpretation is underway (see March 21, 2026 news release).

Drill Hole S-076 Successfully Tests Western Extension at Depth

Drilling along the western side of Star Main has encountered several significant fault zones that have presented challenging drilling conditions and limited the depth of certain holes. Despite these conditions, hole S-076 successfully penetrated the faulted sequence and reached a final depth of 525 metres, providing an important test of the western and deeper portions of the Star Main system (See Figure 1).

S-076 was collared approximately 70 metres southwest of historic hole S-037 and was designed, in part, to test the continuation of a deeper, higher-grade copper-gold horizon previously intersected in S-037 at approximately 380 metres vertical depth.

Historic hole S-037 intersected approximately 26 metres grading 1.26% CuEq (0.95% Cu, 0.308g/t Au) from 388m within 122m grading 0.61%CuEq (0.45% Cu, 0.151g/t) Au from 294m, establishing an important target for the ongoing western drilling program.

The principal fault system at Star Main trends approximately northwest-southeast and is interpreted to pass through this portion of the deposit at approximately 100 metres below surface, locally disrupting the near-surface supergene mineralization. Therefore, successfully penetrating this structural corridor and testing the mineralized system beneath it has been an important objective of the 2026 western target drill program.

Figure 1-Star Main Western Extension Drill Program. Star Copper 2026

Strong Visual Copper Mineralization at S-076 and S-079

S-076 successfully reached the targeted horizon at approximately 525 metres vertical depth, approximately 70 metres southwest of S-037. Geological logging has identified strong visual copper mineralization over an approximately 60-metre interval near the targeted horizon (see Figure 2).

Figure 2-Star Main Western Extension Cross Section. Star Copper 2026.

The location, thickness and intensity of the observed mineralization are striking and extremely encouraging and may indicate continuation of the deeper mineralized zone encountered in S-037. However, visual estimates of mineral abundance cannot be relied upon as a substitute for laboratory assays, and the grade and continuity of the mineralization will only be established once analytical results have been received.

Core from the mineralized interval in S-076 has been prioritized for expedited laboratory analysis, with assay results to be reported as they become available (See Figure 3).

S-079 was drilled 60 m to the northwest of hole S-037 to test northwest mineralized structure on trend with S-037 and S-076. Strong visible Copper copper mineralization was intersected at the same horizon as Hole S-037 and S-048. The corridor is open to the northwest and at depth.

Table 1: Star Main western extension zone DDH collar information

Hole Year Status Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip (°) TD (m) S-073 2026 Complete 339746 6458141 000 -87° 545 S-074 2026 Complete 339774 6458315 000 -90° 607 S-076 2026 Complete 339740 6458372 000 -90° 525 S-079 2026 In Progress 339661 6458442 110 -88° 527* S-037 2014 Historic 339713 6458422 000 -90° 664 S-048 2014 Historic 339776 6458289 000 -80° 546.5 S-043 2014 Historic 339701 6458362 000 -90° 442 S-027 2013 Historic 339749 6458236 000 -90° 598

Figure 3-Star Main DDH S-076 Core at 86m showing semi-massive chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization. Star Copper 2026.

CEO of Star Copper Adds Perspective

Darryl Jones, President and CEO of Star Copper, notes, "Hole S-076 and S-079 represent an important step in our systematic expansion and definition of Star Main. Drilling the western side of the system has been technically challenging because of the significant fault zones in this area, so successfully reaching 525 metres and intersecting strong visual copper mineralization at the exact depth horizon we were targeting is particularly encouraging. Importantly, this occurs approximately 70 metres southwest (S-076) and 60 meters northwest (S-079) of the deeper mineralized interval in S-037 and provides us with another critical data point as we work to understand the continuity and geometry of this deeper part of the system."

Mr. Jones continues, "Our 2026 program has been deliberately structured to accomplish several objectives simultaneously whereby we aim to tighten the drill spacing required to advance Star Main toward a maiden resource, expand the hypogene system to the north and northeast, and build a much more sophisticated three-dimensional understanding of the entire porphyry system through 3D IP and MT. With the geophysical field program now complete and S-076 assays being expedited, we expect the integration of these datasets to play an important role in defining the next phase of drilling at Star Main."

High-Priority 3D IP and MT Program Completed

Star Copper is also pleased to report that Quantec Geoscience has completed approximately 37.6 line-kilometres of 3D IP and MT surveying across the highest-priority targets on the Star Project, with a principal focus on the Star Main porphyry system.

All of the planned field data acquisition was completed in late August, and the resulting datasets are currently undergoing processing, inversion and integrated geological interpretation.

The 2026 survey represents a significant advancement over the Company's previous geophysical coverage. Earlier IP work was principally collected along lines spaced approximately 400 metres apart, providing important broad-scale targeting information but more limited resolution between individual survey lines.

The new 3D IP program was designed to consolidate and significantly improve upon this earlier work by generating a more continuous three-dimensional dataset that can be integrated directly with the Company's rapidly expanding drill-hole database, geological interpretation, surface geochemistry, alteration patterns and structural model.

The addition of MT surveying provides substantially greater depth investigation and is intended to assist the Company in identifying deeper resistivity and conductivity features that may be associated with intrusive contacts, major structures and potential feeder zones within the Star Main porphyry system.

Together, the 3D IP and MT datasets are expected to provide Star Copper with a more comprehensive three-dimensional picture of the geometry and potential depth extent of Star Main. The Company intends to use the final interpretation to refine the structural controls on mineralization, evaluate the relationship between the known near-surface and hypogene mineralization and deeper geophysical features, and prioritize future drill targets within the broader intrusive and nested porphyry system.

Advancing Star Main Toward a Maiden Resource

The western drilling program forms part of Star Copper's broader strategy to systematically define and expand the Star Main copper-gold system while simultaneously developing the geological and geophysical framework required to evaluate its larger-scale potential.

The combination of resource-focused infill and step-out drilling, successful expansion of the northern and northeastern hypogene corridor, deeper western drilling, and the newly completed 3D IP and MT program provides the Company with an increasingly comprehensive dataset from which to advance the Star Main geological model.

Additional assay results from the 2026 drilling program, including the prioritized results from S-076, will be released as they are received, reviewed and interpreted.

Key Takeaways

Advancing drilling towards maiden resource.

Deeper drilling post-geophysical interpretation for larger hypogene system.

Assays expected as the field season comes to an end.

Drilling on track for largest program in history

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company's flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its newly acquired Indata and Zymo projects with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com for in depth information and the ability to watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, where you can follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. Additional information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025, technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation and significance of drilling and geophysical results, the potential continuity and geometry of mineralization at Star Main, the timing and receipt of assay results, future drilling and exploration activities, the integration and interpretation of 3D IP and MT data, and the Company's plans to advance the Star Main geological model toward a potential maiden mineral resource.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-advances-western-extension-drilling-at-star-main-1228082