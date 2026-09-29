Identifying grid capacity and exposure to curtailment is becoming an increasingly important factor in the development of renewable energy and storage projects in Spain. With this in mind, Barcelona-based eRoots has developed a digital map of the Iberian power grid that brings together data on infrastructure, generation, grid capacity, curtailment, electricity markets and permitting in a single geographic interface. The system models 8,175 nodes, 8,857 lines, 7,479 substations and 8,995 generators, alongside 1,047 two-winding transformers and 603 loads covering 9,951 postal codes. The map can be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...