From ESS News A new Chinese life cycle assessment (LCA) based on factory data has found that layered-oxide sodium-ion battery packs are cleaner to produce than LFP packs, but recent European studies have reached the opposite conclusion for cells. Producing a 1 kWh sodium-ion battery pack in China generates 56.8 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent, 24.9% less than the 75.5 kg for an LFP pack, according to researchers who collected inventory data on site from gigawatt-hour-scale Chinese battery manufacturers. For both chemistries, emissions are concentrated in manufacturing electricity, reflecting China's ...

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