Atlan announces generally available Microsoft Fabric connector including new OneLake interoperability for Atlan's Iceberg-native Context Lakehouse, to bring governed enterprise context into Microsoft Fabric.

FabCon Europe - Atlan, the AI context platform, today announced an integration with Microsoft Fabric and OneLake to give enterprises a single, governed source of context metric definitions, ownership, lineage, quality, and policy that follows the data and AI agents wherever they run.

Enterprises adopting Fabric rarely start from a clean slate. Their estate spans on-premises warehouses, other clouds, SaaS applications, and years of accumulated business logic. Fabric and OneLake unify the data; Atlan unifies the context around it all inside Fabric, and for everything outside it.

Connector for Microsoft Fabric: generally available

Atlan's connector for Microsoft Fabric is generally available to all Atlan customers, with version 2.0 shipped in August 2026. The connector catalogs Fabric workspaces, lakehouses, warehouses, semantic models, reports, dashboards, dataflows, and data pipelines down to the table and column level.

The connector extracts end-to-end lineage across the Fabric estate and beyond it: from upstream external SQL sources into lakehouse and warehouse tables, through semantic models, and out to the reports and visuals business users depend on all at both table and column granularity. Atlan also surfaces that context directly inside Fabric and Power BI through its browser extension, so analysts see ownership, definitions, certification status, and upstream lineage without leaving the tool they are working in.

What this means for customers: a Fabric analyst can answer "where did this number come from, can I trust it, and what breaks if I change it" in seconds rather than days. Data teams migrating to Fabric get lineage that spans their legacy estate and their new one, making migration auditable rather than a leap of faith. And governance teams get one control plane across Fabric, other clouds, and on-premises systems rather than one per platform.

Atlan's engineering team continues to expand its connector for Microsoft Fabric, including deeper lineage coverage, support for additional Fabric item types, and improved coverage for enterprise deployment scenarios.

OneLake and the Context Lakehouse: open context, no copies

Atlan's Context Lakehouse stores enterprise context including- technical, business, and operational metadata, plus observations written back by AI agents natively in Apache Iceberg, in open tables the customer owns in OneLake.

Through an integration with OneLake, that context can be directly queried from Microsoft Fabric. Rather than copying metadata into yet another store, Atlan's context tables are discoverable, secured and accessed in OneLake, allowing users and AI agents to understand the health, quality and ontologies defining the structure of enterprise data.

What this means for customers: context stops being trapped in a catalog UI. A Fabric data engineer can join governance metadata to operational data in a notebook or SQL endpoint. A Fabric data agent can ground its answers in the same definitions and policies the human teams use. And because the tables are Iceberg open table format and in storage the customer controls, nothing about that context is locked to a single vendor.

The same vision extends to bringing unstructured context into the picture. Atlan is designing an integration to bring unstructured content from across Microsoft's ecosystem into its broader enterprise context layer, enabling structured and unstructured context to work together for data and AI experiences.

Atlan is continuing to simplify the integration between OneLake and Atlan's Context Lakehouse, with the goal of moving toward a one-click integration.

Quotes

"Microsoft gives companies the complete stack for data and AI. Atlan teaches that AI how the business works: what data and metrics mean, how work gets done, and what's allowed. We build that context by connecting to tools like Fabric, Azure, SQL Server, and Power BI, test it against real business scenarios, and deliver it to Copilot, Teams, Copilot Studio agents, and every other AI tool people use."

Prukalpa Sankar, Cofounder, Atlan

"AI is only as trustworthy as the context behind it. Microsoft Fabric and OneLake provide a unified data foundation with governance in OneLake Catalog. Atlan's approach to metadata and governance helps customers extend trusted context beyond Fabric and across their entire data ecosystem."

Dipti Borkar, Vice President, Microsoft IQ and OneLake, Microsoft

Availability

The Microsoft Fabric connector is generally available to Atlan customers today. Atlan is available in the Microsoft Marketplace and is Microsoft Azure co-sell eligible.

Atlan will be at FabCon Europe in Barcelona, September 28 October 1.

About Atlan

Atlan is the AI context platform. Organizations use Atlan to turn the knowledge, expertise, and rules that run their business into context their AI agents can use. Atlan calls this contextual intelligence: the quality of reasoning that emerges when AI understands a business the way its best employee does. Atlan partners with hundreds of AI-forward companies, including Mastercard, Fox, Workday, Virgin Media O2, and General Motors, to help AI understand their business. Analysts recognize Atlan as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Analytics Governance Platforms and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, and in The Forrester Wave reports for Enterprise Data Catalogs and Data Governance Solutions. Learn more at atlan.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact: ask@atlan.com