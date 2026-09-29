Nokia Oyj: Nokia improves network performance and efficiency for Zain KSA across Saudi Arabia

Press Release

Nokia improves network performance and efficiency for Zain KSA across Saudi Arabia

Deployment delivers real-time, application-level visibility across Zain KSA's network.

Improves digital experience for consumers and enterprises across Saudi Arabia.

Cloud-native analytics platform allows proactive optimization of high-bandwidth, latency-sensitive services, while improving efficiency and cost control.

Builds an AI-ready data foundation that strengthens Zain KSA's role as a key enabler of the Kingdom's digital future.

29 September 2026

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Nokia today announced that Zain KSA has launched Nokia Deepfield Cloud Intelligence across its network covering more than 100 cities in Saudi Arabia. The deployment provides Zain KSA with real-time, end-to-end visibility, enabling faster troubleshooting, improved service assurance and a more resilient digital infrastructure across the Kingdom.

As data consumption in Saudi Arabia continues to accelerate, driven by video streaming, cloud services, AI workloads, and emerging digital applications, telecommunication providers face challenges in delivering high performance while operating more secure, reliable and high-performance networks. Traditional monitoring tools provide limited insight into network flows and application behavior. The Nokia Deepfield solution addresses this challenge by correlating global internet context with large volumes of network telemetry, turning this data into contextualized, actionable intelligence that supports proactive optimization and data-driven decision-making.

Using Nokia Deepfield Cloud Intelligence, Zain KSA can monitor and ensure the performance of critical OTT and cloud services across its entire network. The granular visibility into applications and services allows engineering teams to identify congestion or latency issues before they affect customers, ensuring a seamless, low-latency experience for services such as video streaming and cloud gaming. Central to the solution is Deepfield Cloud Genome, a continuously updated map of the internet that identifies applications and services across more than 30 categories, using over 100 AI/ML rules. With large-scale analytics and cloud-native architecture, the platform provides Zain KSA with structured data, enhancing its digital ecosystem and supporting advanced analytics, AI, and new digital services aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

"As digital demand grows in scale and complexity, network intelligence is essential to delivering consistently reliable experiences to our customers. Integrating Nokia Deepfield Cloud Intelligence gives us deeper, real-time visibility into traffic patterns and enables more precise performance optimization across critical applications and services, enhancing the user experience. This marks another step in building a more intelligent, AI-ready network that supports our customers' evolving needs and strengthens Zain KSA's role in enabling the Kingdom's digital future," said Sultan Mohammad Alsabhan, Vice President of Technology Operations, Zain KSA.

"A digital services provider's infrastructure is its most critical asset. Leaders like Zain KSA trust Nokia's expertise to deliver the trust, performance and reliability they need. This deployment equips Zain KSA with the insights needed to improve service quality, optimize network investments, and accelerate its evolution toward a software-driven, AI-ready network," said Mikko Lavanti, President, Nokia Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Managing Director of Nokia's Regional Headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

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Product Page: Deepfield Cloud Intelligence

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity infrastructure, enabling the AI supercycle. We build networks that connect intelligence and deliver a comprehensive connectivity solution across fixed, mobile, IP, optical, core, and data center networks. With security by design, AI-driven innovation, and AI-optimized architecture, Nokia delivers trusted infrastructure that enables AI to scale and advances connectivity to secure a brighter world.

About Zain KSA

Zain KSA, the leading digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom's digital transformation and advancing an inclusive digital economy aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Through advanced digital infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, it builds a more intelligent and sustainable Wonderful World, guided by human-centric experiences that enhance quality of life and strengthen Saudi Arabia's global competitiveness.

Zain KSA delivers an integrated ecosystem of digital solutions for individuals and enterprises, while expanding into adjacent markets to drive growth and innovation across the digital value chain. Anchored in ESG principles, it empowers national talent, advances digital inclusion, and creates long-term value toward a smarter society and a sustainable digital future.

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