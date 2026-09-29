Daivio Launches AI-Powered Data Analysis Workload for Microsoft Fabric

Analysts can open a Lakehouse file, clean it, ask questions in plain language and get the answer, the SQL and a notebook without leaving Fabric. Daivio is available now in the Microsoft Fabric Workload Hub and on Microsoft Marketplace as the European Microsoft Fabric + SQL Community Conference opens in Barcelona.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATA AI ANALYSIS LTD today announced that Daivio, its AI analyst for Microsoft Fabric, is available as a workload in the Microsoft Fabric Workload Hub. Daivio brings AI-assisted profiling, cleaning, plain-language analysis and notebooks to data already in Microsoft OneLake, so analysts go from raw file to shareable answer without leaving their workspace. The announcement coincides with the European Microsoft Fabric + SQL Community Conference in Barcelona, 28 September to 1 October 2026.

Analysts still spend hours fixing headers, types, duplicates and missing values before they can ask a question, and every file exported out of Fabric becomes a governance question.

Daivio runs as an item inside the Fabric workspace. Users sign in with their existing Microsoft Entra ID credentials; there is no separate login. From there they can:

Bring data in from Fabric. Pick a Lakehouse file, Delta table, Warehouse or SQL database, or upload a file.

Pick a Lakehouse file, Delta table, Warehouse or SQL database, or upload a file. Understand it in one screen. A dataset profile with per-column insights, an AI-written summary and a scan that flags columns containing personal data.

A dataset profile with per-column insights, an AI-written summary and a scan that flags columns containing personal data. Clean it in clicks. Eighteen one-click transformations with a full timeline.

Eighteen one-click transformations with a full timeline. Ask in plain language. Type a question and get the answer, the SQL that produced it, the result table and a chart.

Type a question and get the answer, the SQL that produced it, the result table and a chart. Go deeper when needed. A SQL playground, Jupyter notebooks, and Save to Lakehouse to write results back to OneLake as Delta tables.



"Microsoft Fabric already holds the data. What analysts were missing was a way to get from a messy file to a defensible answer without leaving the workspace," said Drar Amreh, Chief Executive Officer of DATA AI ANALYSIS LTD. "Daivio gives them that in one item, and the data never leaves Microsoft OneLake."

"We built Daivio on the Fabric Extensibility Toolkit (FET) so it behaves like any other Microsoft Fabric item: same workspace, same identity, same capacity, same Microsoft OneLake," said Ashutosh Mishra, Chief Technology Officer of DATA AI ANALYSIS LTD. "Every answer comes with the SQL and the notebook behind it, so teams can check the work rather than trust a black box."

"In four decades of building companies, including co-founding 888.com, the pattern is always the same: the winners remove steps between a person and a result," said Avi Shaked, investor in DATA AI ANALYSIS LTD. "Daivio removes the steps between a file in Microsoft Fabric and a decision. That is why I backed it."

Availability and pricing

Daivio is available now in the Microsoft Fabric Workload Hub and as a SaaS offer on Microsoft Marketplace. A Free plan is available; the Pro plan is billed per minute of active processing with no monthly fee, and an Enterprise plan is billed through Microsoft Marketplace. Book an online demo at daivio.com/contact or view the Microsoft Marketplace listing.

About DATA AI ANALYSIS LTD and Daivio

DATA AI ANALYSIS LTD builds Daivio, an AI-powered analytics app for Microsoft Fabric. Daivio helps analysts clean, understand and analyze Lakehouse data and ask questions in plain language, with the SQL and notebook kept as evidence. The company was founded by Drar Amreh, Ashutosh Mishra and Avi Shaked, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. Learn more at daivio.com.

Media contact

Ashutosh Mishra

Chief Technology Officer, DATA AI ANALYSIS LTD

press@daivio.com

+972 52-599-1923

Microsoft, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft OneLake, Microsoft Entra and Microsoft Azure are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.