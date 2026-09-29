ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.: ProLogium Advances Dunkirk Gigafactory as Site Infrastructure and Localization Work Accelerate

DUNKIRK, France, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium, a global pioneer in next-generation superfluidized inorganic lithium ceramic battery technology, today announced continued progress on the development of its Dunkirk gigafactory, with multiple site and infrastructure workstreams now underway, including electrical infrastructure and grid connection activities toward planned power-up of the construction site in early October 2026. In parallel, the company continues to advance engineering, local and European supplier qualification, technology localization, and talent development.

On-Site Execution Advances

On-site design activities are progressing across several workstreams. The Consortium of Sogea Caroni, Exyte, and Lucas & Gaillard Architectes is leading site access preparation, fencing, and platform works. Ardelec Energie is advancing electrical infrastructure installation, while ENEDIS is executing grid connection works. Following an HSE on-site coordination meeting in early September, active contractors are now operating under a single, integrated site framework. Together, these activities are moving the project from preparatory work into coordinated on-site execution and establishing the infrastructure required for subsequent construction and industrial deployment.

A Facility Built for the Future

The gigafactory will deploy advanced purpose-built construction and design technologies, including a bespoke cleanroom and dry room solution optimized for high-technology battery manufacturing. The facility is targeting BREEAM certification, reflecting ProLogium's commitment to embedding sustainability at the heart of its industrial footprint.

Anchoring European Battery Sovereignty

The Dunkirk gigafactory is designed as the cornerstone of ProLogium's European battery ecosystem linking R&D, intellectual property, manufacturing, supply chain, and talent development on European soil. ProLogium's fourth-generation next generation battery technology is intended to support more diversified critical supply chains and strengthen European industrial resilience, contributing to the region's strategic autonomy in next-generation battery technologies. Regional authorities have worked closely with ProLogium to support the project's long-term integration into Dunkirk and the broader Hauts-de-France industrial ecosystem, reinforcing the region's role in Europe's electric mobility transition.

Building a Long-Term Industrial and Talent Base in Hauts-de-France

Beyond site development, ProLogium continues to build the local capabilities needed to support long-term industrial operations in Dunkirk.

This anchoring is also reflected in ProLogium's growing engagement with the region's future workforce. ProLogium will participate in the Fabuleuse Factory event taking place from 30 September to 3 October in Dunkirk. ProLogium's project is supported by a training and partnership program with local high schools, universities, and training centers, enhancing opportunities for young people from the Dunkirk area and the Hauts-de-France region to become tomorrow's talents.

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is a pioneer in next-generation inorganic solid-state lithium ceramic batteries. Holding 1,200 global patents (granted and pending), the company commercialized the world's first solid-state battery with a 100% ceramic separator in 2013 and has since delivered 2.4 million cells. In 2025, ProLogium reached another milestone with the introduction of the world's first all-inorganic superfluidized next generation lithium ceramic battery, an innovation that received a Gold Award at the 2026 Edison Awards.

With more than 13 years of industrial manufacturing experience, ProLogium is the only company to publicly demonstrate a next generation battery mass-production line. In 2024, the company inaugurated its first gigafactory in Taoyuan, Taiwan and has opened its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, France. Its second gigafactory, in Dunkirk, France, is under development and is designed for an initial annual production capacity of 4.0 GWh, with an ultimate capacity of up to 44 GWh. Construction of phase 1 began 2026, with mass production scheduled to begin by the end of 2028.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Media Contacts ProLogium Pascal Cerruti +33 6 08 25 29 42 pascal.cerruti@prologium.com FTI Consulting Jeanne Gahery +33 6 85 79 89 73 jeanne.gahery@fticonsulting.com