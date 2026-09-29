BEIJING, Sept 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On the afternoon of June 16, the Roundtable Dialogue for Diplomatic Envoys was held in Beijing as part of the 2026 Beijing CBD Forum Annual Conference. Under the theme "Advancing Higher-Level Opening Up, Sharing New Opportunities for Development," the event gathered diplomatic envoys from multiple countries, representatives of Chinese and foreign companies, and experts and scholars for in-depth discussions on international cooperation, high-quality development, and related topics.At the event, the Great Strategic Think Tank, a subsidiary of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, presented the interim findings of its research report, New Ecosystem for Cooperation, New Drivers of Development, which received positive feedback from attendees. On September 27, the think tank released the final version of the research report, titled Global Opportunities Arising from China's Expansion of High-standard Opening-up.The report finds that, despite uncertainties in the international economic environment, China's high-standard opening-up will bring development opportunities to the world. "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China V" offers a focused discussion of China's policies and measures for expanding high-standard opening-up, serving as an important channel for the international community to better understand the Chinese leadership's vision and approach to opening-up.More than 100 participants attended, including diplomatic envoys from 19 countries such as the Maldives, North Macedonia, Peru, and Ecuador; heads of international organizations such as the Europe Asia Center; and senior executives from Chinese and foreign companies as well as leading experts and scholars.The event was jointly hosted by Chaoyang District People's Government of Beijing Municipality; the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Sub-Council (CCPIT Beijing); and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS).Media contact: Arwen LiuBrand Name: Academy of Contemporary China and World StudiesContact Person: Marketing TeamEmail: vv8899@vip.163.comTele: (86-10)6871 5917Website: http://www.accws.cn/Source: Academy of Contemporary China and World StudiesCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.