Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Operation Vivaldi verändert die Kriegsführung: Bodendrohnen-Aktie mit Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.09.2026 09:24 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ultima Markets Named "Prime Player in Forex Industry 2026" at Forex Expo Dubai

EBENE CYBERCITY, Mauritius, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets concluded its participation at Forex Expo Dubai 2026, held on 22 and 23 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Operating from Booth 127, the team engaged with institutional partners and retail traders, presenting competitive trading conditions alongside institutional-grade technology.

During the official ceremony, Ultima Markets was awarded "Prime Player in Forex Industry 2026." The accolade recognises the broker's dependable market execution and ongoing commitment to technological innovation.

In an official Executive Interview conducted by the expo organizers, Waleed Yaseen, Country Manager for Jordan, addressed evolving trader interests and expectations. Yaseen outlined the firm's trading platforms and flexible account solutions, while detailing Ultima Markets' five-year growth outlook and the expo's role in connecting the global trading community.

At the booth, visitors experienced live platform demonstrations and joined the "Hit 10.00" Challenge, competing to freeze a digital timer at exactly ten seconds. Global Market Analyst Georg Schmidt joined the team on site to deliver real-time market commentary.

"Forex Expo Dubai brings together some of the most engaged traders in the region," Schmidt said. "Comparing notes on where the markets are headed and hearing directly what is on people's minds has been the highlight of the event."

Ultima Markets concluded the event positioned to reinforce its international partner network and support traders worldwide.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets operates globally through entities regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and Financial Services Commission (FSC). As the Official Regional Partner of FC Internazionale Milano, UM unites football passion with trading knowledge. Serving 170+ countries with 1,000+ instruments, the broker is a 50+ award winner and proud supporter of the UN Global Compact, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals for responsible growth.

Risk Warning

Leveraged derivative products are complex and involve a high risk of losing your capital quickly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of loss.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultima-markets-named-prime-player-in-forex-industry-2026-at-forex-expo-dubai-302892594.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.