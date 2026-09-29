YIT Oyj: YIT started three new residential construction projects in Central Eastern Europe in July-September 2026

YIT Corporation Investor News September 29, 2026, at 08:00 a.m.

YIT started three new residential construction projects in Central Eastern Europe in July-September 2026

YIT started new residential apartment building projects in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania during the third quarter of 2026. The total value of the projects is approximately EUR 23 million.

"We expect Central Eastern Europe to remain a strong driver of our residential construction business. Following a strong ramp-up during the second quarter, we continued to launch new projects in the third quarter. These developments further strengthen our foothold in the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian markets" said Justyna Filipczak, EVP, Residential CEE segment.

In July-September 2026, YIT launched the following projects, representing a total of 148 apartments:

Matau Kauna 5, Kaunas, Lithuania: fifth house, with 40 apartments, of an extensive area development project. Project is located in an emerging residential area within walking distance of the Nemunas River and the centre of Kaunas.

Nurme 2 and 4, Tallinn, Estonia: second and final stage of Nurme project with 36 apartments in Keila town outside Tallinn. Geothermal heating, solar panels and elegant design are among project's key features.

Kaivas kvartals 3, Riga, Latvia: third stage of a five-stage area project with 72 apartments in the Dreilini district. Project is characterized by green surroundings, developed infrastructure and highly functional, well-designed apartment layouts.

In total, YIT has started construction of over 1,200 apartments in Central Eastern Europe during 2026. In addition to the projects in the Baltic countries listed above, there have been apartment building starts this year in in Kaunas and Vilnius, Lithuania; Riga, Latvia; Warsaw and Gdansk, Poland; as well as Prague and Kladno, Czechia; further reinforcing Poland's and Czechia's positions as the largest markets in the Residential CEE segment.

In the strategy period 2025-2029, the Residential CEE segment aims to achieve an annual growth rate of at least 15 %, an adjusted operating profit rate of at least 15 % and a return on capital employed of at least 25 %.

For further information:

YIT Group Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT creates thriving living environments in Europe. We build homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



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