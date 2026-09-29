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WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 07:31
28,460 Euro
-0,42 % -0,120
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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28,60028,66010:30
28,60028,64010:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
31 Leser
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Valmet Corporation: Valmet confirms the key dates for its second dividend instalment: EUR 0.67 per share to be paid out on October 7, 2026

Valmet confirms the key dates for its second dividend instalment: EUR 0.67 per share to be paid out on October 7, 2026

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 29, 2026 at 09:00. a.m. EEST

Valmet's Board of Directors has confirmed that the second instalment of the dividend for the 2025 financial year, EUR 0.67 per share, will be paid on October 7, 2026.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in Valmet's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date, which is October 1, 2026.

As decided by Valmet's AGM 2026, Valmet is paying a total dividend of EUR 1.35 per share for 2025 in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.68 per share was paid on April 9, 2026.

Valmet's dividend policy is to pay out at least 50% of the profit for the period as dividend. The dividend payout ratio for 2025 is 89%.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.valmet.com

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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