Voi Technology AB: Voi secures EUR 150 million RCF and redeems its outstanding bonds

Voi Technology AB (publ) ("Voi" or the "Company") has today entered into a new EUR 150 million revolving credit facility (the "New Facility") with Danske Bank A/S, Swedbank AB and DNB Sweden AB. The proceeds of the New Facility will be used to redeem Voi's outstanding bonds, subject to customary conditions, to refinance its existing unutilised revolving credit facility and to invest in growing its vehicle fleet. The New Facility represents a further step in the Company's financial development and marks a new stage in Voi's financing strategy.

Redemption of the bond

Voi will today issue a conditional notice of early redemption in respect of all outstanding bonds under ISIN SE0023134XXX (the "Bonds"), issued pursuant to the terms and conditions dated 17 October 2024. The redemption is conditional on satisfaction of the customary conditions for first utilisation under the New Facility and, subject to those conditions being met, is expected to complete on 19 October 2026.

The Bonds will be redeemed at a price of 103.375% of the nominal amount of each Bond, together with accrued but unpaid interest up to and including the redemption date. The redemption amount will be paid to bondholders registered on the record date of 12 October 2026, through Euroclear Sweden AB. The Bonds are expected to be delisted from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm around the redemption date.

The terms and conditions for the Bonds are available on Voi's website at www.voi.com/investor and can also be obtained from Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) in its capacity as agent.

A new stage in Voi's financing strategy

Since its first bond issuance in 2024, Voi has funded its growth predominantly through the Nordic bond market. That access has served the Company well and supported Voi's expansion over the past two years. Establishing the New Facility with three of the Nordic region's leading banks marks a new stage in Voi's financing strategy. It reflects the Company's growing financial maturity and gives the Company access to more efficient financing to enable Voi to continue to deliver against its plans.

Mathias Hermansson, CFO and Deputy CEO, commented:

"This is an important milestone in our financial development, and follows the strong cash flow generation over the past years. The new facility gives us access to more flexible and cost-efficient financing as we continue to scale. We thank our current banks Danske Bank and Swedbank for their continued support and welcome DNB Bank on our journey ahead."

Entering the facility from a position of strength

Voi's second quarter of 2026 underlined the company's strength. Net revenue grew 47% year over year to EUR 68.8 million, taking trailing twelve month revenue above EUR 200 million for the first time. Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to EUR 19.7 million, at a margin of 28.6%, and net leverage fell to 1.76x, from 2.41x at the end of the first quarter, even as the Company continued to invest in fleet growth.

Fredrik Hjelm, Co-Founder and CEO, added:

"We are coming off another record quarter, in Q2 2026, in a run of record quarters, and our growth trajectory keeps building. This facility is a clear vote of confidence from some of the Nordic region's leading banks, and a sign that micromobility has matured into a bankable industry. Looking ahead, we will keep scaling our fleet, deepening our partnerships with cities, and working to create cities made for living."

Continued transparency

Voi intends to continue its quarterly financial reporting as well as its sustainability reporting under the CSRD framework, reflecting the Company's commitment to transparent communication with all of its stakeholders.

Contacts

For media inquiries: press@voi.com

Investor relations contact: investor@voi.com

About Us

Founded in 2018, Voi is a Swedish micromobility company offering e-scooter and e-bike sharing in partnership with towns, cities and local communities. We believe e-scooters and e-bikes can play a central role in changing how people move in our towns and cities in the future. We want to ensure that the micromobility transformation happens the right way - through real innovative technology, open and transparent dialogue with towns, cities and governments and by adapting our products to local needs. Voi's holistic Environmental Action Plan tackles emissions and promotes renewable energy use and circularity along its supply chain.

Voi operates over 200,000 vehicles in over 130 towns and cities across 13 countries. It is headquartered in Stockholm and employs around 1,000 people. To date, Voi has served more than 500 million rides, with more than 4 million active riders annually.

This information is information that Voi Technology AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-29 08:30 CEST.

Image Attachments

Announcement Photo

Headshot Fredrik Hjelm

Headshot Mathias Hermansson