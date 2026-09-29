inD Events FZE: Mediterranean's AI momentum surges as GITEX launches in Italy's US$92B digital economy

GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy April 2027 in Rome catalyses global tech ecosystem expansion across the Mediterranean's ascending intelligence economy

ROME, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inD Events FZE (inD), the global organiser of GITEX - the world's largest AI and tech ecosystem network anchored in Dubai - has announced the inaugural edition of GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy, the Official National Tech and AI event of the Government of Italy.

Hosted in strategic partnership with Italy's Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Regione Lazio, and Lazio Innova, GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy will take place on 21-22 April 2027 at Roma Convention Center La Nuvola.

The inaugural two-day event will arrive as the Mediterranean emerges as one of the world's most significant AI regions, with Italy placed at its epicentre. Europe's fourth largest economy, Italy has a tech market on course to surpass US$92 billion in 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. AI adoption has doubled in a single year to reach the highest rates in the EU, with venture capital flowing in at volumes not seen in a decade.

This surging regional momentum sets the stage for the launch of the inaugural edition of GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy. Across 46 years, GITEX has become the single unifying platform connecting public and private sectors with global technology ecosystems from 195 countries. The Mediterranean is its next defining frontier.

Italy's new renaissance moment led by AI

AI adoption among Italian enterprises doubled from 8.2% in 2024 to 16.4% in 2025, backed by Italy's National Recovery & Resilience Plan (PNRR), directing €50 billion into AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and smart industry.

GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy will serve as Italy's global gateway, connecting international enterprises to commercial opportunities across the Mediterranean while giving regional innovators a platform to scale worldwide. The inaugural edition will unite leaders from over 120 nations alongside 500-plus exhibitors.

Federico Eichberg, Chief of Cabinet, Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, said: "Italian industry, from aerospace to life sciences, is undergoing its greatest transformation. Technology and AI are the engines of this industrial renaissance. GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy arrives at exactly the right moment to amplify Italy's global ambitions."

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of GITEX, said: "Italy's industrial depth, scientific excellence, and creative entrepreneurship make it a natural force within the GITEX global network. Through GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy, we are creating a strategic nexus - connecting European tech ambitions with the Mediterranean's digital ascendancy and unlocking market access and investment opportunities for the world."

For more information, visit: www.gitexitaly.com

About GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy

GITEX AI Mediterranean/Italy is presented by GITEX, the world's largest tech and AI event network, and organised by inD, in partnership with the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Regione Lazio, and Lazio Innova.

Media Contact:

Gareth Wright, AVP PR and Communications inD | gareth.wright@ind-group.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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