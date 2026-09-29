One of the main questions addressed at Solarplaza's battery energy storage system (BESS) conference, held last week in Athens, was how much battery storage Greece will install by 2030. The answer depended on who was asked, with forecasts ranging from conservative to considerably more optimistic. Louiza Moutafi, senior research associate at Aurora Energy Research, a global consultancy with an office in Athens, said Greece will install around 4 GW to 5 GW of BESS by 2030. The first systems to become operational will include the 900 MW of standalone, front-of-the-meter systems selected through auctions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...