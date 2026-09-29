Italy's Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (Mase) has set out the rules under which photovoltaic plants supported by the Conto Energia scheme can opt for an early exit from incentives. Italy introduced its first Conto Energia scheme in 2005, establishing feed-in tariffs for electricity generated by photovoltaic systems. The second Conto Energia followed in 2007, simplifying access and supporting a rapid expansion of installed PV capacity. The third scheme took effect in 2011 but was soon replaced by the fourth Conto Energia, introduced in May of the same year as deployment accelerated. ...

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