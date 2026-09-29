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PR Newswire
29.09.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Reactive Technologies launches Nyquist licensing programme to accelerate grid innovation through technology partnerships

Nyquist gives utilities, technology providers and equipment manufacturers access to selected technologies from Reactive Technologies' patented Edge-to-Cloud AI foundation, helping partners reduce development complexity and bring advanced grid solutions to market faster through flexible licensing, integration and co-development.

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reactive Technologies today announced the launch of Nyquist, a new technology partnership programme that opens access to selected technologies and expertise developed through the company's work with power system operators and utilities worldwide.

Nyquist enables partners to build advanced measurement and intelligence capabilities directly into their own products and applications, avoiding the need to develop complex sensing, signal-processing and analytical technologies from the ground up.

The rise of inverter-based resources, battery storage, data centres and other power-electronic loads is making power systems increasingly dynamic, making higher-resolution measurement, faster processing and more sophisticated analysis increasingly essential to maintaining grid stability and reliability.

Through Nyquist, partners can access and integrate technologies from Reactive Technologies' patented Edge-to-Cloud AI foundation, spanning high-fidelity measurement and waveform capture, precise time-synchronisation, digital signal processing, edge AI, connectivity, data infrastructure and grid analytics. These technologies are already successfully deployed with leading utilities worldwide, helping them understand their power system like never before and confidently respond to the rapid growth of inverter-based resources and large-load connections. The programme extends the reach of these technologies through partnership, accelerating their adoption and impact across the industry.

"We are continually approached by organisations looking to collaborate with us, and now Nyquist offers a structured way to do that " said Marc Borrett, CEO of Reactive Technologies. "Nyquist allows our strategic partners to build on the core technologies and expertise we have developed over many years, while retaining the flexibility to create solutions that fit their own customers, markets and applications."

To learn more about Nyquist, please visit:

https://reactive-technologies.com/nyquist/

About Reactive Technologies

Reactive Technologies is a global Grid-Enhancing Technologies (GETs) company addressing the challenges of energy transition, electrification and accelerating load growth.

With the proven GridVerix platform, Reactive Technologies provides real-time, data-driven insights into grid stability and reliability, underpinned by grounded measurement and delivered through a data-as-a-service model. This enables grid operators, utilities and asset owners worldwide to plan and operate with greater visibility, efficiency and resilience as the grid continues to evolve.

For more information, visit reactive-technologies.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reactive-technologies-launches-nyquist-licensing-programme-to-accelerate-grid-innovation-through-technology-partnerships-302889394.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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