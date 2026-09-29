DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc (NRJC) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.7164 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8965425 CODE: NRJC ISIN: FR0014002XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJC LEI Code: 9695008U0BHDZBWYFV02 Sequence No.: 444696 EQS News ID: 2406720 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2406720&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)