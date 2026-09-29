DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MSEU) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 355.994 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 358256 CODE: MSEU ISIN: FR0012399XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LEI Code: 969500E6V09ZKCLMR398 Sequence No.: 444705 EQS News ID: 2406738 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)