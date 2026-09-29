Enza Zaden and Limagrain Vegetable Seeds join forces to advance durable ToBRFV resistance

Enza Zaden and Limagrain Vegetable Seeds, the global vegetable seeds business of Limagrain, have entered into a strategic collaboration to advance the development and deployment of sustainable resistance solutions against Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (ToBRFV).

Over the past several years, both companies have been actively involved in addressing the challenges posed by ToBRFV and have contributed to the development of resistant tomato varieties for growers around the world. By bringing together complementary technologies, expertise and intellectual property, Enza Zaden and Limagrain Vegetable Seeds aim to support further progress in resistance breeding and help strengthen the long-term management of the disease.

Since its emergence, ToBRFV has become one of the most significant threats to tomato production globally, impacting yields, fruit quality and crop reliability. Although important advances have been made, maintaining effective and durable resistance remains a key challenge for the industry.

The collaboration between Enza Zaden and Limagrain Vegetable Seeds will help advance durable ToBRFV resistance solutions and broaden access to these innovations through a clear framework for cooperation and licensing across the industry.

As part of the collaboration, Enza Zaden and Limagrain Vegetable Seeds will enable licensing options for the sector, allowing third parties to access relevant intellectual property for the development of their own products. This approach is intended to support broader availability and application of ToBRFV resistance solutions.

Both companies emphasize that the collaboration is guided by the long-term interests of the sector, with transparency, freedom to operate and responsible use of intellectual property as key principles.

Rémi BASTIEN, Chief Executive Officer of Limagrain Vegetable Seeds, said:

"ToBRFV remains one of the most pressing challenges facing tomato growers worldwide. By bringing together the complementary expertise, technologies and intellectual property of Enza Zaden and Limagrain Vegetable Seeds, we are creating a stronger foundation for durable and effective resistance solutions. Beyond advancing innovation, our shared ambition is to make these solutions more broadly accessible across the tomato value chain, helping growers enhance resilience and supporting a more sustainable future for tomato production."

Jaap MAZEREEUW, Chief Executive Officer of Enza Zaden, added:

"The challenges facing agriculture today increasingly require collaboration alongside innovation. Lasting progress is built through long-term partnerships, mutual trust and a shared commitment to growers. We have great respect for the expertise and achievements that both Limagrain Vegetable Seeds and Enza Zaden bring to this collaboration. By joining forces, we can accelerate innovation, strengthen the resilience of the tomato sector and create lasting value for growers around the world."

About Limagrain

Limagrain is a global company with deep local roots. Our parent company is an agricultural cooperative based in the Limagne-Val d'Allier plain, in the heart of Central France's Auvergne region, while we are an international seed and agri-food group with some 9,600 employees working in 53 countries.

At Limagrain, we breed, produce, and sell high value-added field and vegetable seeds, drawing on our long history of expertise in plant improvement. Uniquely, we also have agri-food chain businesses, in France and internationally, to transform the produce of the Cooperative's 1,300 farmer members.

The world faces escalating climatic, environmental and demographic challenges, and our various businesses help address its food and farming issues. As the 4th largest seed company in the world, we achieved sales of 2,500 M€ in 2024-2025.

All of Limagrain's Vegetable Seeds activities - positioned as the global market leader - are consolidated under the entity Limagrain Vegetable Seeds. This entity brings together the Business Units Hazera, HM.CLAUSE and Vilmorin-Mikado, comprising more than 4,000 employees across 35 countries and generating €839 million in revenue (2024-2025).

www.limagrain.com - Limagrain

About Enza Zaden

Enza Zaden is a family-owned, international vegetable-breeding company with headquarters in Enkhuizen, the Netherlands. Founded in 1938, the company develops innovative, high-quality vegetable varieties and seeds for more than 30 crops. Each year, Enza Zaden introduces around 100 new varieties that help growers worldwide produce healthy, diverse, and sustainable food. With research facilities and subsidiaries across the globe, Enza Zaden is committed to innovation, sustainability, and ensuring access to healthy vegetables for people everywhere.

Enza Zaden's portfolio includes more than 30 vegetable crops, from lettuce and tomato to cucumber, broccoli, and onions. Branded product concepts such as Eazyleaf multi-leaf lettuce, Tribelli sweet peppers, easyQs mini cucumbers, and TomAzur blight-resistant tomatoes showcase the company's ability to connect advanced science with practical solutions for growers and consumers.

For more information, visit www.enzazaden.com

Press contacts:

Limagrain

Rose MOREIRA, Press Relations Manager

rose.moreira@limagrain.com | +33 (0)4 73 63 40 66 - +33 (0)7 50 69 72 12

Delphine BEAUCHESNE, consultant, Agency Article Onze

dbeauchesne@articleonze.com | +33 (0)6 27 06 06 65

Enza Zaden

media@enzazaden.nl

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