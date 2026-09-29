SJ selects Icomera for fleet-wide satellite connectivity rollout across SJ 3000 trains

Icomera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Equans, is selected by SJ for fleet-wide satellite connectivity rollout across SJ 3000 trains

Gothenburg, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following successful trials and a competitive tender process, SJ has selected Icomera to deliver the fleet-wide rollout of satellite connectivity across its SJ 3000 fleet.

The investment marks the next phase of SJ's programme to deliver an even faster and more reliable onboard connectivity experience for passengers travelling across Sweden and on cross-border services.

The rollout builds on successful trials conducted during 2025, which demonstrated the ability of hybrid satellite and cellular connectivity to improve performance in areas where maintaining consistently high-quality connectivity has traditionally been challenging.

The SJ 3000 fleet currently operates services linking Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Sundsvall and Oslo, some of Scandinavia's busiest business and leisure travel corridors. Reliable onboard connectivity is increasingly important for passengers working, communicating or accessing entertainment throughout their journey.

A total of 20 SJ 3000 trainsets will be equipped as part of the programme. Installation is expected to begin during the second half of 2026, with passengers benefiting from the enhanced connectivity across the fleet from early 2027.

Delivering even more reliable onboard connectivity

Building on the existing onboard Icomera connectivity platform already deployed across the SJ 3000 fleet, the new satellite capabilities can be integrated reliably at speed and at fleet scale.

By combining satellite and cellular connectivity as a single onboard Wi-Fi service, passengers will not need to manually switch between technologies or worry about which connection they're using; the onboard platform intelligently selects and combines the available networks to provide the best possible experience.

From successful trials to fleet-wide deployment

The solution has been designed specifically for operation on electrified railways and demonstrates how proven hybrid connectivity solutions are now moving from trial projects into large-scale operational deployment.

The programme is one of the world's first fleet-wide rollouts of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity on passenger trains operating on electrified railways.

The rollout also complements SJ's broader work with mobile network operators to improve coverage along key rail corridors, helping provide a more consistent and reliable connectivity experience for passengers across its network.

Torsten John, Senior Vice President of Icomera's activities in EMEA, said:

"Reliable onboard connectivity is increasingly important for passengers working, communicating or accessing entertainment throughout their journey, while also supporting a growing range of operational and customer-facing digital services.

"SJ has shown a willingness to lead from the front when it comes to improving the onboard passenger experience. By combining satellite and cellular technologies, they are helping demonstrate what the next generation of connected rail travel can look like."

Image Credit: SJ

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About SJ

SJ is one of Scandinavia's leading passenger rail operators, connecting major cities and regions across Sweden and neighbouring countries through a comprehensive rail network. Operating daily departures from more than 400 stations, SJ is committed to providing safe, reliable and sustainable travel experiences while supporting the continued growth of rail as a key mode of transport. SJ is wholly owned by the Swedish state.

About Icomera

For over two decades, Icomera has been the world's leading provider of onboard connectivity solutions. We enable millions of passengers to connect every day with the fastest, most reliable and secure Internet connection currently available to a moving vehicle. Today our networks have the power to fully integrate tens of thousands of vehicles into the cloud, paving the way for a vibrant new world of smart, connected transportation. In the future, our network connectivity will empower a bold new generation of safer, more efficient and sustainable transport solutions. We aim to be the partner of choice for those on the smart, connected journey that lies ahead.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Equans, Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, operating across Europe and North America with key offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the United States and Canada. Icomera.com

About Equans and Equans France

Equans, a subsidiary of the Bouygues group, is a global leader in the energy and services sector.

In France, Equans France draws on its historic brands Ineo, Axima, and Bouygues Energies & Services and its strong local presence to support businesses, local authorities, and industries in meeting the challenges of the energy, industrial, and digital transitions.

With the ability to operate at every stage of projects' lifecycle, Equans France brings together 35,000 employees to design, install and supply tailor-made solutions that optimize clients' equipment and usage, enhancing infrastructure performance and energy efficiency. Its expertise spans electrical engineering, HVAC, refrigeration, fire safety, Facility Management, multi-technical maintenance, IT & Telecommunication, and digital solutions.

On a global scale, Equans operates in 20 countries, with 83,000 employees across 5 continents and a turnover of 18.72 billion euros in 2025. Following a similar dynamic, its subsidiary Equans France achieved a turnover of 7.2 billion euros in 2025 and operates in nearly 30 countries.

www.equans.fr | www.equans.com

Image:SJ 3000 train operating on Sweden's rail network, travelling through open countryside on an electrified line under clear skies.

Attachments

SJ 3000 train

SJ selects Icomera Press Release

Paul Barnes Icomera paul.barnes@icomera.com