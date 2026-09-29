INTL SOCIETY OF AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY: New Global Aesthetics Report: Eyelid Surgery, Liposuction, and Breast Augmentation Rank as Top Surgical Procedures

Aesthetic Procedures Over 35 Million in 2025.

Download the Global Survey Report isaps-global-survey_2025.pdf

LEBANON, N.H., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released the results of its annual Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures today, showing nearly 17.9 million surgical procedures performed by plastic surgeons and 17.3 million non-surgical procedures. Over the last four years, the overall increase is 9.2%.

Eyelid surgery is again the most common surgical procedure, followed by liposuction, breast augmentation, breast lift, and abdominoplasty. The most popular non-surgical procedures were botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid (filler), non-surgical skin tightening, and hair removal.

Face and head procedures showed growth from 2024, with more than 7.6 million procedures and a 3.2% increase. Top procedures were eyelid surgery with more than 2.4 million, rhinoplasty with over 1 million, and fat grafting (face) with 0.9 million procedures. There were 4.7 million breast procedures (+5.7%) and 5.4 million body and extremities procedures (-8.9%).

For the first time, eyelid surgery was the most common surgical procedure for women and men, followed by breast augmentation and liposuction for women, and gynecomastia and rhinoplasty for men. 85.6% of all surgical and 84.8% of non-surgical procedures were performed on women, with 14.4% of surgical and 15.2% of non-surgical being performed on men.

Most breast augmentations (49.5%), external genital surgeries-all types-(45.2%), and rhinoplasties (57%) took place on 18-34-year-olds, whereas botulinum toxin injectables (47%) and liposuction (44%) were most popular among those aged 35-50. Non-surgical fat reduction was distributed quite evenly among both age groups.

Botulinum toxin remained the most common non-surgical procedure for men and women-among all age groups-with 7.3 million procedures performed by plastic surgeons worldwide. In second place were hyaluronic acid (filler) procedures with 4.7 million.

Once again, the US performed the most procedures with over 5.4 million (first in non-surgical with over 3.2 million procedures), followed by Brazil with 3.2 million (first in surgical procedures with 2.3 million) and China (2.8 million). On average, the countries seeing the highest proportion of foreign patients are the Dominican Republic, Tunisia, and Mexico.

Dr. Amin Kalaaji, Chair of ISAPS' Global Survey Committee and plastic surgeon in Norway, said, "The survey highlights major shifts across 51 international markets, led by mastopexy (breast lift) achieving the highest percentage surge with a 48% increase, while eyelid surgery generated the highest overall numeric growth among surgical procedures. In contrast, we observed a significant decline in non-surgical treatments-most notably a 25% decrease in hyaluronic acid injectables for both men and women."

Patient Safety

Dr. Naveen Cavale, Chair of ISAPS' Communications Committee and plastic surgeon in the UK, said, "Although it is elective, aesthetic cosmetic surgery is actual surgery that involves risks and possible side effects. Safety should be the priority, and we encourage patients to choose a board-certified, specialized plastic surgeon, trained and experienced in the procedure."

About ISAPS - The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) is the world's leading professional body for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons with the mission to inspire and nurture Aesthetic Education Worldwide for the safety of patients.

For a copy of the survey's results, visit www.isaps.org/discover/media-centre

For patient guidelines, visit www.isaps.org/discover/patients-home

For media inquiries: media@isaps.org.

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