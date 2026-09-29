New regional inventory expands Uther Peptide's local fulfillment network beyond the United States, supporting local-stock fulfillment across three additional markets.

Bellevue, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Uther Peptide today announced the expansion of its international fulfillment network with newly established local warehouse operations serving Europe, Canada and Australia.

The expansion marks the next stage of Uther Peptide's international distribution strategy. Selected research products are being positioned in regional inventory so eligible orders can be fulfilled from stock already located within the corresponding market rather than relying exclusively on international fulfillment.

Regional warehouse information: Europe | Canada | Australia | UtherPeptide.com

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Expanding From U.S. Local Fulfillment to a Broader International Network

Uther Peptide has previously operated local fulfillment infrastructure in the United States. The addition of European, Canadian and Australian local warehouse operations expands that model internationally and creates a broader regional fulfillment network.

United States - Local Warehouse

Europe - New Local Warehouse

Canada - New Local Warehouse

Australia - New Local Warehouse

Product availability may differ by region because inventory is maintained independently within each local warehouse. Customers are encouraged to confirm current regional stock before placing an order.

Why Uther Peptide Is Expanding Local Inventory

International fulfillment can involve longer transportation routes, additional carrier handoffs and greater variation in delivery times. By positioning selected inventory closer to customers, Uther Peptide aims to reduce dependence on long-distance international fulfillment for products already available within a regional warehouse.

Shorter fulfillment routes. Eligible orders can be dispatched from inventory located within the customer's region.

Faster regional processing. Local inventory can reduce the number of international transportation stages required before final delivery.

Improved inventory visibility. Regional warehouse availability allows customers to identify products already positioned within their market.

Reduced dependence on international transit. Products held locally do not need to begin every order with a new international shipment from the primary distribution location.

Actual delivery times remain dependent on destination, carrier operations, inventory availability, customs or regulatory requirements where applicable, and other logistical factors.

Europe Local Warehouse

Uther Peptide's new European local warehouse expands the company's fulfillment capabilities for customers in supported European markets. Selected products are being stocked regionally, with inventory managed separately from other warehouse locations. Regional information: utherbio.com/eu/.

Canada Local Warehouse

Uther Peptide has also established local inventory in Canada. The Canadian warehouse allows selected products to be fulfilled from stock positioned within Canada when available. Inventory is maintained independently and product availability may change as stock is received and fulfilled. Regional information: utherbio.com/ca/.

Australia Local Warehouse

Australia is the third new market included in the international warehouse expansion. Selected Uther Peptide products are being positioned within Australia to support local fulfillment for eligible Australian orders and reduce reliance on longer international fulfillment routes for locally stocked products. Regional information: utherbio.com/au/.

Local Warehousing Complements Testing and Batch Transparency

The warehouse expansion follows Uther Peptide's recent efforts to strengthen third-party testing, batch-linked documentation and online brand verification. The company has emphasized independently hosted laboratory records and batch-specific analytical documentation as part of its broader transparency program.

The new regional warehouse network is a separate operational expansion focused on fulfillment infrastructure. Together, these initiatives support three areas of the company's development: product verification, regional availability and brand verification.

Regional Inventory Will Continue to Expand

Not every Uther Peptide product will necessarily be stocked in every warehouse. Regional inventory will initially focus on selected products, with additional inventory introduced according to demand, availability and warehouse capacity.

Customers should verify whether a product is currently available from the Europe, Canada or Australia local warehouse before assuming local fulfillment is available.

Building a More Distributed International Fulfillment Network

The addition of Europe, Canada and Australia represents a significant expansion of Uther Peptide's distribution infrastructure. Rather than relying on a single fulfillment location for international customers, the company is developing a distributed model in which selected inventory can be positioned closer to the markets it serves.

Uther Peptide says the objective is to combine regional fulfillment with its existing emphasis on batch documentation and independent analytical testing. Additional information regarding regional product availability and warehouse inventory will be provided through the company's official channels.

About Uther Peptide

Uther Peptide supplies peptides and related materials for research, laboratory and analytical purposes. The company emphasizes independent analytical testing, batch-linked documentation, regional fulfillment and verification of official online resources.

Uther Peptide currently maintains or supports local fulfillment operations serving the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia, with product availability varying by warehouse.

Official company website: www.utherpeptide.com. Regional warehouse information: utherbio.com/eu/, utherbio.com/ca/, and utherbio.com/au/.

Disclaimer: Products and materials referenced by Uther Peptide are intended for research, laboratory or analytical purposes where applicable and are not represented as products for human therapeutic, diagnostic or clinical use.

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