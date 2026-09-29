Technology entrepreneur will focus on translating client challenges into practical, scalable product innovation.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Investor Pointe, a global technology and services firm powering how private markets firms operate, today announced the appointment of Juan Manrique as Chief Innovation Officer. Based in London, Manrique will work across clients, product, and technology to identify emerging challenges and opportunities.

Manrique brings more than 20 years of experience across technology, data, product, and marketing, along with 17 years as an entrepreneur. He co-founded and served as CEO of Untap, Hydra Management, and e-Task.it, and held senior roles spanning product, marketing, business development, and data services at Tiscali, Kingston Communications, Cision, and PSINet. His appointment follows that of fellow Untap co-founder Manfredi Bargioni as Chief Client Officer, bringing complementary expertise in understanding client needs and translating them into product and technology innovation.

"Innovation for innovation's sake is useless. It needs to be tied to customer pain," said Juan Manrique, Chief Innovation Officer at Investor Pointe. "Our role is to listen to the market, understand the problems our customers face, and turn those needs into tangible solutions. Technology is incredibly powerful, especially with AI, but the starting point must be understanding what the customer actually needs."

AI and the next phase of private markets

Private markets are undergoing two related shifts: access is broadening to a wider investor base, while technology is evolving from providing firms with software to increasingly supporting the work itself. Private capital AUM has nearly tripled over the past decade, reaching $16.7 trillion at the end of 2025, according to PitchBook1. As the investor base expands, firms must handle more onboarding and servicing alongside growing reporting and data requirements, without a corresponding increase in headcount or operational complexity.

"The industry has made significant progress in opening private markets to a wider group of investors. The question now is how we make that expansion work in practice," said Manrique. "AI gives us the ability to develop new capabilities faster, with agents taking on more of the legwork involved in managing complexity and volume, while humans remain involved in the decisions that matter."

"Juan's appointment reflects the role we want innovation to play at Investor Pointe," said Scott Hofmann, Chief Executive Officer at Investor Pointe. "We need to stay close to the challenges our clients are facing, understand where the market is heading, and translate that insight into technology that can be adopted at scale. We are constantly exploring the art of the possible, and we apply real discipline to deciding which ideas should become reality for our clients. Juan brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial, product, data, and private markets experience. His role will sit at the intersection of clients, product, and technology, helping ensure we continue to develop our platform around what the market needs."

Agentic AI is an important part of that development, moving beyond answering questions to carrying out defined tasks and identifying where human attention is needed. Agents can handle routine work across areas such as investor onboarding and portfolio monitoring, flagging issues and bringing relevant information to the right person while keeping human judgement at the centre of decision-making.

ENDS

About Investor Pointe: Investor Pointe is a global technology and services firm powering how private markets firms operate. It unites distribution, investor engagement, portfolio management, and the underlying data layers into a single, secure system. As a partner from initial product decisions to the final capital return, Investor Pointe's agentic solution is supported by a team of human experts to provide clients with exactly the level of support they need, from self-serve to fully managed. Investor Pointe has over 2,500 funds managed on its system, working with leading investment managers, wealth managers, fund administrators, and advisors with over $400 billion in assets. Investor Pointe has offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, and Bogotá. For more information, visit www.investorpointe.com.

1 Source: PitchBook, a Morningstar company - https://pitchbook.com/news/reports/q2-2026-global-private-market-fundraising-report

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