Long Hours, Changing Postures: Sihoo to Showcase Next-Generation Ergonomic Office Chairs at ORGATEC 2026

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sihoo will exhibit at ORGATEC 2026 from October 27-30 at Koelnmesse, showcasing the Sihoo H300 Pro and Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2 at Hall 8.1, Booths A-060 and B-061. Both models highlight the brand's latest approach to adaptive support across changing work postures.





Addressing the Changing Needs of Modern Work

According to the 2025 DKV Report, a survey of over 2,800 adults in Germany found that people spend an average of 613 minutes, or more than 10 hours, sitting on weekdays.

In hybrid workplaces, employees shift between focused typing, device use, and short breaks. However, traditional chairs often rely on static support that struggles to accommodate these movements. As users change positions, they may lose consistent lumbar support, potentially contributing to lower back discomfort and muscle tension.

Against this backdrop, Sihoo is bringing its adaptive seating solutions to ORGATEC 2026. As a major platform for workplace innovation, the exhibition enables Sihoo to connect with global partners, exchange ideas on healthier workplaces, and explore new business opportunities.

A Preview of Sihoo's Latest Ergonomic Innovations

At ORGATEC 2026, Sihoo will spotlight two new office chairs:

The Sihoo H300 Pro addresses the loss of lumbar contact during forward-leaning tasks. Its 2D four-way adjustable lumbar support works with DynaCore full-body adaptive support to maintain a fit across postures. Its 7D coordinated armrests and integrated footrest provide comfort from focused work to relaxation.



The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro V2, the brand's first full-body adaptive ergonomic chair, minimizes gaps in head, back, and lumbar support during posture shifts. Powered by the DynaCore System with Four-Zone Linkage, it coordinates these areas and arms in real time. Its SyncroFlex System allows for smooth backrest gliding, while Self-Adaptive Dynamic Lumbar Support 2.0 maintains lumbar contact and 8D bionic armrests provide flexible arm positioning.





Built on Ergonomic Expertise

With 15 years of ergonomic furniture experience, Sihoo combines research and development with a 1,000-square-meter testing laboratory. Its products reach over 122 countries and regions and more than 10 million households worldwide.

Experience Sihoo at ORGATEC 2026

Sihoo invites media, designers, distributors, corporate buyers, and partners to explore its ergonomic solutions and discuss partnerships.

Date: October 27-30, 2026

Venue: Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany

Hall: 8.1

Booth: A-060, B-061

Media Contact

Shenzhen Sihoo Intelligent Home Co., Ltd

Email: marketing@sihoo.com

Website: https://de.sihoo.com/

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