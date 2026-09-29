ANJAC HEALTH & BEAUTY LAUNCHES A DEDICATED OFFERING TO SUPPORT PATIENTS ON GLP-1 TREATMENTS





Paris, September 29th 2026

ANJAC Health & Beauty, a French industrial group and one of the international leaders in the formulation, manufacturing and packaging of products for the healthcare, beauty and food supplement sectors, is launching a new platform dedicated to supporting patients on GLP-1 treatments. At CPHI Milan, taking place from 6 to 8 October 2026, the Group will unveil a range of solutions designed to address the key needs associated with these treatments and support patients throughout their care journey.





GLP-1: a fast-growing market creating new patient support needs

Incretins, including GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide), are hormones naturally released by the gut during meals. They stimulate insulin secretion when blood glucose levels rise. GLP-1 also acts on appetite by slowing gastric emptying and enhancing feelings offullness.

Used for around two decades in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, analogues of these hormones are now also indicated for obesity management and weight control. In the United States, 12% of adults report currently taking them1, while nearly one in five say they have used them at some point. In France, around 870,000 patients were receiving these treatments at the beginning of 20262, primarily for type 2 diabetes, in a market expected to grow by 13.1% annually in value through 20333.3 The gap with the US market illustrates the significant potential for further growth.

In France, this momentum is expected to accelerate, notably with the recognition of obesity as a disease in its own right and the arrival of new molecules and oral formulations, followed by triple agonists targeting GLP-1, GIP and glucagon, such as retatrutide, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. Since 15 June 2026, the French national health insurance system has reimbursed certain treatments at a rate of 65%, within a strict framework limited to severe obesity and subject to the failure of prior nutritional management.

These adverse effects can directly affect treatment continuation. According to a CivicScience study of more than 11,000 former GLP-1 users, side effects were the second most commonly cited reason for discontinuing treatment, mentioned by 25% of respondents, just behind cost or insurance coverage, cited by 27%4. Following treatment discontinuation, weight regain is also frequently observed in the absence of appropriate follow-up support5.

A comprehensive approach to supporting patients throughout their journey

This new use of GLP-1 treatments is opening up an area of innovation at the intersection of medicine, nutrition and dermocosmetics, addressing needs such as digestive comfort, hydration, micronutrient balance, preservation of muscle mass, and skin and hair care. Few players currently have, within a single organisation, the expertise and industrial capabilities required to address these needs in an integrated way.

ANJAC operates precisely at this intersection, enabling pharmaceutical companies, consumer healthcare players, and beauty and wellness brands to address these emerging needs and strengthen their offering. Initiated by Health & Beauty Brand Services, the Group's full-service offering, the GLP-1 Companion platform supports clients from needs analysis through to market launch, with a single point of contact.

Developed by the Group's R&D teams based on patient needs and the expertise of healthcare professionals, the offering draws on ANJAC's proprietary technologies and documented active ingredients. Specific substantiation studies involving this patient population are underway to support product benefit claims, in compliance with the regulatory framework applicable to each product category.

ANJAC is therefore able to offer a multi-category portfolio spanning medicines, medical devices, food supplements and cosmetic products, supported by its proprietary technologies and its formulation and regulatory expertise, tailored to the requirements of major international markets.

Available in a wide range of forms and formats, the product portfolio is designed to integrate naturally into patients' daily routines and address the main areas of discomfort experienced throughout treatment, from initiation through long-term maintenance. It also includes dedicated post-treatment solutions, supporting a return to a balanced diet, preservation of muscle mass, and skin and hair care. The offering is available as a turnkey solution, as a complete portfolio or on an à la carte basis, and can also be developed on a bespoke basis.

"The rapid development of GLP-1 treatments is creating new needs that go beyond taking the medication itself. Patients need to be able to stay the course over time, and this is often where the success of treatment is determined. Our ambition is to support them at every stage of their journey, from medical initiation through to post-treatment, helping to preserve the benefits over the long term. This also reflects what innovation means at ANJAC: anticipating changes in needs and behaviours and bringing together our expertise in healthcare, nutrition and beauty to provide our clients with concrete solutions in a segment that is still taking shape," says Emmanuelle RAILLARD-LABBE, Chief Strategic Growth Officer, ANJAC Health & Beauty.

***Meet the ANJAC Health & Beauty Group at CPHI Milan - Stand 6H74***

About ANJAC Health & Beauty

ANJAC Health & Beauty is a French industrial group that partners with pharmaceutical companies and cosmetics and wellness brands. It creates, develops and manufactures products from raw materials to finished goods. The Group brings together 16 complementary specialist companies and 22 R&D and production sites across healthcare, beauty and food supplements: Aircos-Pascual, Apollo, APR Beauty, Chemineau, Cosmetix West, Eurowipes, Feltor, Innovi, LPEV, Pharmalinea, Roval, Shadeline, Sicaf and Stephid. Founded in 2008, the Group now employs more than 3,200 people and generated nearly €800 million in revenue in 2025.Fore more information : www.anjac.com

Contact

CDR Grayling agency

Nicolas Bammez - Nicolas.bammez@cdrgrayling.com +33 6 64 37 93 97

Manuel Chaplet - manuel.chaplet@cdrgrayling.com +33 6 35 09 27 54

ANJAC Group

Astrid Canevet - acanevet@anjac.fr +33 7 57 02 72 33







1 KFF Health Tracking Poll, octobre-novembre 2025

2 ANSM, 2026

3 Grand View Research, 2026

4GLP-1 Trends: Access & Shortages, Insurance Coverage & More

5Oxford University, Janvier 2026

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