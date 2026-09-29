Free browser-based platform now offers games across 16 categories, playable without downloads or mandatory registration

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - AvandaGame, a browser-based online gaming platform, today announced that its catalog has grown to more than 22,000 free online games across 16 categories.





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Available at AvandaGame.com, the platform lets players browse by genre, find newly added titles, explore curated selections and launch supported games directly from a compatible web browser. No download or mandatory player account is required to start playing.

The catalog includes casual, puzzle, arcade, action, adventure, simulation, racing, shooter, platform, sports, strategy, multiplayer and two-player games, among other categories. Recent additions include Avanda Rush and Avanda Ludo 3D, alongside titles from supported game collections, developers and distribution sources.

"Discovery is only one part of the experience," said Muhammad Avanda Alvin, Spokesperson of AvandaGame. "Players should also be able to understand how a game works, which devices it supports and where the content comes from. Those details are part of building a gaming platform that can earn long-term trust."

To help players navigate the larger catalog, AvandaGame organizes titles through categories, search tools, recent-additions listings and curated selections. Individual game pages can include information on controls, supported devices, source collections, providers and licensing or distribution details where available. The website also provides channels for reporting broken games, inaccurate information, copyright concerns and other content issues for review.

Because supported games run through the web browser, they can be accessed on desktop computers, smartphones and tablets without installing a dedicated AvandaGame application. Favorites and recently played titles can be saved locally in the browser. Compatibility varies by title, depending on the controls, device requirements and technology used by each game's developer or publisher. Localized interfaces in multiple languages are intended to make game discovery more accessible to users in different markets.

AvandaGame said it plans to continue expanding its catalog, improving its discovery technology and developing original games alongside third-party titles.

"We are thinking globally from the beginning," Alvin said. "Our ambition is to keep pushing browser gaming further and build AvandaGame into a platform capable of competing at the highest level worldwide."

About AvandaGame

AvandaGame is a free online games platform and browser gaming website dedicated to making games easier to discover and play. The platform provides access to more than 22,000 games across categories including casual, puzzle, arcade, action, adventure, simulation, racing, sports, strategy, multiplayer and two-player gaming. Games can be played without mandatory account registration or dedicated software installation, with compatibility depending on each title. For more information, visit AvandaGame.com.

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