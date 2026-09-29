UK-based charity One Kind Act says the first batch of solar equipment delivered under its fundraiser for communities impacted by flash floods in Nepal has been dispatched. The charity launched an appeal titled Solar power for Nepal flood victims following floods on August 26 that swept through the mountainous regions of Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, destroying homes and critical infrastructure. One Kind Act's fundraiser explains the hydropower facilities and electricity networks the area depends on were badly affected, while damaged roads and river crossings mean repairing this infrastructure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...