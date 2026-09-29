Researchers from the University of León in Spain have proposed a new solar cell technology classification intended to bring clarity to the growing diversity of photovoltaic technologies and overcome the limitations of the conventional generation-based taxonomy. Whereas the conventional taxonomy classifies photovoltaic technologies primarily according to successive technological "generations," the proposed taxonomy replaces this chronological hierarchy with a structure- and physics-based classification defined by how the absorber is integrated into the device and by the dominant mechanisms governing ...

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