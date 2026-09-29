Project expands Anaergia's European commercial footprint and is expected to process more than 120,000 tonnes of agricultural waste annually and generate renewable electricity

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG) (OTCQX: ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia Srl, and TisVet Kft ("TisVet"), one of Hungary's largest duck, and other poultry, producers, have entered into an agreement, under which Anaergia Srl is to supply technology and engineering services for a new anaerobic digestion facility in Hungary, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent agreed between Anaergia and TisVet.

This will be the Company's first major project in more than a decade in Hungary, marking a significant expansion of the Company's activities in the country. It is also one of the first projects to be developed under the new support scheme for anaerobic digestion facilities promoted by the Hungarian government. This new anaerobic digestion plant is expected to include Anaergia's proprietary feeding system, as well as mixing and dewatering technologies. It is anticipated that the plant will treat 122,000 tonnes per year of agricultural waste, producing 5 MW of electric energy.

The project is expected to generate revenues of C$36 million for Anaergia, and to be fully operational by the second half of 2028.

"This project represents a defining moment for agricultural waste management in Hungary," said László Zsemberi, Development Manager of TisVet. "Working with Anaergia brings proven technological solutions to convert our agricultural residues into clean energy, supporting sustainable poultry production in Hungary."

"We are very pleased to be working with TisVet on Anaergia's initial major project in Hungary in many years," said Assaf Onn, Chief Executive Officer of Anaergia. "We are also excited to be involved in one of the first projects developed under Hungary's new government-supported scheme for anaerobic digestion facilities. By deploying our world-leading technology to convert agricultural residues into renewable power, this project advances the circular economy and will deliver a measurable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions."

About TisVet

TisVet Kft is one of the largest duck, and other poultry, producers in Hungary and covering the entire value chain from breeding, fattening to slaughterhouse and advance technology packaging with significant export volume. The Company is focused on sustainable agricultural production and the beneficial reuse of agricultural residues through advanced waste-to-energy solutions.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc. is a global technology and project delivery company focused on converting organic waste into renewable natural gas, fertilizer, and clean water. Through its proprietary technologies, engineering expertise, and integrated portfolio of solutions, Anaergia helps municipalities, utilities, industrial customers, and project owners reduce waste management costs, recover valuable resources, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The Company offers comprehensive end-to-end capabilities spanning solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, anaerobic digestion, biomethane production, facility construction, and long-term operations.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, the funding, timing, goals, duration of operations, the volume of agricultural waste and electrical energy produced, and the expected overall revenue and benefits of the project. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of the project, and the capability of the Company's technology with respect to the project objectives. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

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Contacts:

For media or investor relations inquiries: IR@Anaergia.com