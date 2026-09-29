52% of business travelers prioritize security when companies provide their connection, according to Holafly for Business

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a business traveler lands in a new country, switching off airplane mode and getting online is one of the first things they need to do: there may be an urgent meeting to join, a presentation to access or a client waiting for a response. If there is no company-provided solution, the employee is left to figure out that connection on their own.

According to Holafly's 2026 Summer Travel & eSIM Report, 53.4% of planned business travelers manage their own internet access when traveling for work. This can mean relying on hotel or airport Wi-Fi, activating roaming themselves or finding another way to connect once they arrive. For companies, it also means that an essential part of the employee's digital journey sits outside their direct control.

The research points to another finding: security is the top connection priority for 41.7% of business travelers overall, but among those whose organization provides their mobile data, that number rises to 52%.

This is particularly relevant because security is competing with very practical concerns when employees choose how to stay connected abroad, from cost and ease of use to coverage and data availability. But when the connection comes from the organization, security moves to the top of the list.

For businesses, this means that the way teams connect can play a different role depending on who is responsible for providing it: what might otherwise be seen as an individual travel decision becomes a part of the employee experience the company can actively shape. With it, security becomes an expectation on its own.

"Getting employees online is often treated as a practical detail of business travel, but it is also part of the company's wider security environment," said Alex Bryszkowski, VP of B2B & Partnerships at Holafly. "When a company provides the connection, employees don't have to make that decision themselves after landing. It gives them a clear, company-approved way to get online from the start while giving businesses greater control over the travel experience."

For IT and operations teams, this brings secure connections into the corporate travel setup. With Holafly for Business, organizations can assign international eSIMs to employees before they travel and manage their plans centrally through the Holafly Business Center.

A company-provided mobile connection gives employees an approved way to get online without making that decision in the last few minutes before a meeting, client call or important work task.

As international business travel continues to rely on immediate access to corporate systems, the question is no longer only whether employees know which networks to avoid. It is also whether companies have already decided which connection they should use.

Media contact: press@holafly.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df8cfe19-f9e6-4879-b64e-f006e42aa1d4