Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first Heal Wellness ("Heal") location in the United States, in Lubbock, Texas, directly across from Texas Tech University. The grand opening is this Saturday, October 3rd, at 1113 University Ave, Lubbock, Texas. This milestone establishes Heal's first open and operating U.S. location which marks an important step in the brand's global expansion plans. Heal is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.





Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas. Photo: USDA NRCS Texas, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

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"Opening our first Heal Wellness location in the United States is a significant milestone for Happy Belly and an exciting next chapter for the Heal brand," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Lubbock gives us our first beachhead in the U.S., with a location directly across from Texas Tech University. We believe this is a compelling starting point for building Heal's presence in Texas while applying the same disciplined approach to site selection, operations, and franchise growth that guides our expansion in Canada. This location is being opened by a very well established multi brand and multi unit franchise operator in the Texas market."

Texas offers a substantial market for long-term expansion, with approximately 31.7 million residents in 2025, according to the Texas Demographic Center, and a US$2.9 trillion economy in 2025, according to the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office. Establishing a presence in Lubbock gives Heal an operating base from which to build brand awareness and evaluate further growth locations and expansion opportunities within this large consumer market.

Texas Tech University reported record fall 2026 enrollment of 46,296 students. Located directly across the street from the university, the new Heal restaurant is positioned to serve students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors seeking convenient, better-for-you food options. Management believes the combination of a large student population, busy daily schedules, and proximity to campus aligns well with Heal's offering and creates opportunities for repeat visits throughout the academic year.





Happy Belly 1

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"The demographics surrounding Texas Tech are closely aligned with the customers we aim to serve," added Sean Black. "Being across the street puts Heal close to students' daily routines, whether they are heading to class, meeting friends, or looking for a quick meal between activities. We believe that convenience and the potential for repeat purchases support the customer demand and unit economics we seek when selecting a location. Our focus is on translating those fundamentals into consistent execution as we establish Heal in the U.S. market."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, iQ Food Co., and others.

Happy Belly 2

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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