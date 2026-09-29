Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Juno Industries ("Juno Industries" or the "Company"), a Canadian defence technology company building advanced military and dual-use technology, today announced GUARDIAN SYSTEM ("GUARDIAN") and LOGAN PLATFORM ("LOGAN"). Built by Juno Industries, GUARDIAN and LOGAN are designed to maximize operational effectiveness at every level, from the tactical edge to strategic decision-making.

GUARDIAN SYSTEM - Edge Sensor Mesh Technology

GUARDIAN is a unified situational awareness and threat detection system composed of integrated hardware and software components, including proprietary sensor nodes to collect data, edge computing nodes to process data in the field, and the Company's flagship software system, the LOGAN PLATFORM to aggregate, fuse and display the data.

Developed to replace traditional awareness systems, GUARDIAN:

Operates fully disconnected and independent of GPS

Delivers immediate local data processing

Can detect, diagnose, and remedy communication errors in real-time without human intervention

Designed for deployments across large, remote operating environments including the front lines, borders, and the Arctic

By automating the processing of sensor data, GUARDIAN improves the speed and accuracy of decision to action cycles.

An earlier version of GUARDIAN was tested by the Canadian Armed Forces.

LOGAN PLATFORM - The Software Powering Our Systems

Interoperable by design, LOGAN is a central component to the GUARDIAN SYSTEM, delivering deep intelligence to end users by ingesting and fusing data from systems, sensors, and effectors across domains to create a single, cohesive common operating picture displayed through a highly intuitive interface. In addition to acting as a central component to GUARDIAN, LOGAN is a standalone software platform that can easily integrate with existing command and control systems and enables critical decision making across echelons, domains, and modalities.

"LOGAN aims to become the preeminent sovereign data and decision-making platform for modern military and government operations, within the emerging pan-domain environment, delivering situational awareness, operational resilience, and unified intelligence with the end user in mind," said Dylan Neid, Head of Engineering.

"The presentation, quality, and depth of information is equally important as the use of it," said Hunter Scharfe, CEO of Juno Industries. "Prompt action is contingent on knowing the facts and today, in a world where the threat landscape is continuously evolving, the reliable delivery of critical information needs to be a certainty. That's why we built LOGAN and GUARDIAN, technologies that are highly adaptable, infinitely scalable, resilient, and that equip personnel for the modern battlefield," continued Hunter Scharfe, CEO and co-founder of Juno Industries.

Both GUARDIAN and LOGAN have completed foundational research and development and beta field-testing, and are in the pre-commercialization stage.

Acceptance into Defence Drone Initiative

Juno Industries has been accepted into the Defence Investment Agency's Defence Drone Initiative, designed to "accelerate the development, testing, adaptation, and production of uncrewed and autonomous systems for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG)."

About Juno Industries Inc

Juno Industries is a defence technology company with a mission to re-establish Canadian dynamism by building a leading modern defence neo-prime. Committed to building the future of intelligence, sovereign defence, and working in close collaboration with end users, Juno Industries is focused on developing and deploying AI-native command and control software, and persistent sensor fabrics and building custom solutions, to strengthen national security, sovereignty, and defence capabilities by harnessing Canadian technical talent and innovation. Learn more at junoindustries.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the intended capabilities, performance and scalability of the GUARDIAN and the LOGAN; the Company's plans to develop, deploy, and commercialize its products; the Company's strategic objectives, including its goal of becoming a leading defence technology platform; the Company's participation in the Defence Drone Initiative; and the Company's business strategy, growth plans and market positioning. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "aims", "designed to", "focused on", "building", "developing", "deploying", "intends", "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history and pre-revenue stage of development; the GUARDIAN and the LOGAN have not yet reached the commercial production stage; dependence on government procurement timelines and defence spending; risks associated with the completion of the Company's qualifying transaction; competition from established defence contractors and well-funded competitors; reliance on key personnel; and risks associated with intellectual property protection. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316355