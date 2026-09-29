H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Torque

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has acquired Torque Holdings Limited ("Torque" or the "Company"), a leading UK provider of omni-channel fulfilment services. The transaction has been completed in partnership with Torque's management team, who will continue to lead the business.

Torque provides outsourced fulfilment and supply chain services to a diversified base of premium and high-growth consumer brands. The Company offers a broad range of services including warehousing and fulfillment, inventory and returns management, and international freight forwarding, serving customers with complex requirements across the eCommerce, retail, and wholesale channels. Torque operates a substantial network of fulfilment sites across the U.K. and has built long-standing relationships with its customers, supported by a reputation for service accuracy, flexibility, and partnership.

The Company sees a significant opportunity to support and grow its customer base by expanding its service offering, adding capacity, and developing international fulfillment capabilities, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. In doing so, Torque intends to further develop the flexible, value-add proposition it has delivered to customers to date, complemented by the deployment of warehouse technology.

Stewart Firth, CEO of Torque, commented, "We are delighted to welcome H.I.G. as our new investment partner. Over more than three decades, Torque has built its reputation by working closely with customers and providing flexible, high-quality solutions to increasingly complex supply chain requirements. H.I.G. shares our ambition for the business and brings significant experience helping companies to grow, both in the UK and internationally. We look forward to working together to invest in our people and capabilities, broaden our service offering, and continue delivering the highest standards of service our customers expect from Torque."

Adam Taylor, Managing Director in H.I.G.'s London office, said, "Torque has established a leading position in the UK fulfilment market, supported by long-standing customer relationships, a differentiated service proposition, and a solid track record of growth. Torque is a strong fit with H.I.G.'s strategy of partnering with high-quality businesses, where we can use our operational resources, international network, and M&A capabilities to support the next phase of growth. We are excited to be working with Stewart and the team and we look forward to supporting Torque's customers as they grow."

About Torque

Torque is a leading UK provider of omni-channel fulfilment services. The Company provides warehousing, inventory management, pick-and-pack, returns management, value-added services and international freight forwarding to premium and high-growth consumer brands. Torque operates a network of fulfilment facilities across the UK and supports customers across eCommerce, retail and wholesale channels. For more information, please visit torque.eu.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Adam Taylor

Managing Director

ataylor@hig.com

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com

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