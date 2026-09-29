Food Enzymes Market worth $4.98 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the food enzymes market is projected to grow from USD 3.49 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Food Enzymes Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.49 billion

USD 3.49 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.98 billion

USD 4.98 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.4%

Food Enzymes Market Trends & Insights:

The food enzymes market is being shaped by the increasing use of enzyme-based processing across bakery & confectionery, dairy, meat products, beverages, nutraceuticals, and other food applications. Food manufacturers are adopting enzymes to address specific processing requirements, including improving texture and consistency, enhancing yields, supporting flavor development, and extending product shelf life. The shift toward clean-label and minimally processed products is further encouraging the use of enzymes as processing aids.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Carbohydrases are expected to dominate the food enzymes market with the largest market share.

The plant segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Beverage applications are expected to grow at the fastest rate of CAGR of 8.1% for the forecasted period.

Lyophilized powder is expected to hold the largest market share in the food enzymes market for the forecasted period.

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The food enzymes market is being shaped by the increasing use of enzyme-based processing across bakery & confectionery, dairy, meat products, beverages, nutraceuticals, and other food applications. Food manufacturers are adopting enzymes to address specific processing requirements, including improving texture and consistency, enhancing yields, supporting flavor development, and extending product shelf life. The shift toward clean-label and minimally processed products is further encouraging the use of enzymes as processing aids.

Technological developments are broadening the range of food enzyme solutions available to manufacturers. Advances in microbial fermentation, enzyme engineering, and application-specific formulations are enabling enzymes with improved stability and functional performance. At the same time, growing demand for plant-based foods, functional products, and more resource-efficient processing is creating opportunities for specialized enzymes, particularly carbohydrases, proteases, and lipases. These developments are expected to support continued innovation and adoption across the global food enzymes market.

By formulation, lyophilized powder is expected to dominate the food enzymes market during the forecast period.

The lyophilized powder segment is expected to account for the largest market share by formulation in the food enzymes market during the forecast period. Its leading position is supported by its extended storage stability, ease of handling, and suitability for transportation and formulation across food-processing applications. Lyophilized enzyme preparations can maintain enzyme activity under appropriate storage conditions and offer flexibility in dosing and incorporation into food-processing systems. Their use across bakery, dairy, beverages, meat processing, and other food applications is expected to sustain demand for lyophilized powder formulations.

By application, the food segment is expected to hold the largest share of food enzymes during the forecast period.

The food segment is expected to account for the largest market share by application in the food enzymes market during the forecast period. Its leading position is supported by the extensive use of enzymes across meat products, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, nutraceuticals, and other food applications. Growing demand for improved product quality, texture, processing efficiency, yield, and shelf life is encouraging food manufacturers to adopt enzyme-based solutions across diverse food-processing applications.

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By region, Europe is expected to hold significant market share in the food enzymes market during the forecast period.

The European region is expected to hold the second-largest market share in the Food Enzymes Market during the forecast period, representing a significant portion of the global market. The region's established food and beverage processing industry, strong presence of enzyme manufacturers, and increasing adoption of clean-label and sustainable processing solutions support its market position. Growing demand for bakery, dairy, brewing, and other processed food products is further contributing to the adoption of food enzymes across European markets.

Top Companies in the Food Enzymes Market

The report profiles key players such as ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Novonesis Group (Denmark), and Kerry Group plc (Ireland).

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Investment Funding Context

Alltech is a global animal nutrition and biosolutions company with a portfolio spanning human nutrition, health, and biological solutions for soil and plants. The company has raised an undisclosed amount in funding, with its latest reported funding round being a grant (prize money) in January 2025. Alltech's investment and innovation activities support the development and commercialization of biological and enzyme-based solutions for human nutrition and sustainable agriculture.

Revenue Shift Context

The global food enzymes market is shifting toward higher-performance, application-specific, and sustainable enzyme solutions, supported by growing demand across food & beverages, animal feed, biofuels, detergents, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. Market spending is projected to increase from USD 3.49 billion in 2026 to USD 4.98 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This shift reflects increasing adoption of enzymes that improve process efficiency, product quality, yield, and resource utilization, while supporting lower energy and chemical consumption.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key players are pursuing acquisitions to strengthen their enzyme portfolios, expand customer reach, and enhance their positions across high-growth applications. In June 2024, BASF sold its bioenergy enzymes business to Lallemand's subsidiaries, Danstar Ferment AG and Lallemand Specialties Inc. The transaction included BASF's Spartec product portfolio and related technologies under development, with the business and associated employees integrated into Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS). The transfer of business activities was completed in June 2024. The transaction strengthened Lallemand's enzyme and fermentation portfolio for the fuel ethanol and distilled spirits industries.

In December 2023, Kerry Group announced an agreement to acquire the global lactase enzymes business of Chr. Hansen and Novozymes, referred to here as Novonesis Group, for EUR 150 million (USD 162.3 million). The acquisition added the NOLA lactase portfolio to Kerry's biotechnology capabilities and strengthened its position in enzyme solutions for lactose-free and sugar-reduced dairy products. The business had approximately EUR 40 million in attributable revenue in 2022 and sales across more than 50 countries.

FOOD ENZYMES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2021-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Jun-24 Acquisition Lallemand Inc. (Canada) BASF SE (Germany) BASF sold its bioenergy enzymes business, including the Spartec portfolio and related pipeline technologies, to Lallemand's subsidiaries Danstar Ferment AG and Lallemand Specialties Inc. The business was integrated into LBDS, strengthening Lallemand's position in fuel ethanol and distilled spirits enzyme solutions. Dec-23 Acquisition Kerry Group plc (Ireland) Novonesis Group (Denmark) Kerry agreed to acquire the global lactase enzymes business for EUR 150 million (USD 162.3 million), adding NOLA lactase technology and strengthening its enzyme solutions for lactose-free and sugar-reduced dairy products.

Company Revenue Share Details

The food enzymes market remains moderately fragmented, with the leading companies including ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Novonesis Group (Denmark), and Kerry Group plc (Ireland). The top five companies are estimated to account for a significant share of the market. These companies compete through broad product portfolios, advanced food enzymes, global distribution networks, regulatory capabilities, and solutions tailored to various applications and their needs.

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Enzymes Market by Product Type (Industrial Enzymes and Specialty Enzymes), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Type, Industrial Enzyme Application, Specialty Enzymes Application, Reaction Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

Industrial Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases, and Nucleases), Application (Food & Beverages, Bioethanol, Feed, Detergents, Wastewater, Soil, and Oil Treatment), Source, Formulation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

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