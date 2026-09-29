USPA Global: U.S. Polo Assn. Brings 'Game On' to Life with the 2026 Fall-Winter Global Collection

Sport-Inspired Brand Celebrates Campus Style, American Heritage, and the Iconic Polo Shirt from the Rustic New York Countryside

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its 2026 Fall-Winter Global Collection, a modern expression of American style rooted in the heritage and energy of the sport of polo.

Photographed in the beautiful countryside of Millbrook, New York, the campaign blends the sophistication of New York lifestyle with the authenticity of Hudson Valley's equestrian heritage. From local gathering places and small-town Americana to scenic polo fields and countryside settings, the location creates a natural backdrop for 'Game On,' a seasonal story inspired by campus life, sport, and polo's enduring style.

"The 2026 Fall-Winter Global Collection reflects what makes U.S. Polo Assn. distinctive: an authentic connection to the sport, a modern American point of view and style designed for real life," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Millbrook in the Hudson Valley brings those elements together in a setting that feels elevated, energetic, and true to our heritage."

Designed for Every Age and Stage

Designed for every age and stage of the back-to-school season, the 2026 Fall-Winter Global Collection moves easily from classroom essentials to campus-ready style and everyday fall dressing. Heritage-inspired knitwear, elevated outerwear, and versatile layers lead the assortment, including the brand's iconic polo shirt, knit polo sweaters, cable-knit sweaters, cardigans, rugby shirts, structured jackets, trench coats, barn coats, quilted outerwear, shirting essentials, and relaxed denim. 'Back to School All Stars' set the tone for a collection that balances timeless staples with trend-right pieces. Rich collegiate blues, greens, and reds are layered with warm earth tones and versatile neutrals for Fall and Holiday. Heritage plaids, collegiate and rugby stripes, equestrian-inspired prints, crest motifs and vintage logo graphics add distinctive character. At the same time, sueded textures, quilting, brushed checks, and novelty knit constructions bring depth and texture.

"This collection was built around the way consumers dress now, with versatile pieces that layer easily, feel polished, and remain comfortable throughout the season," said Jessica Ramesberger, VP of Merchandising and Design at USPA Global. "We focused on creating a collection that combines heritage classics with modern styling, giving consumers effortless pieces they can wear from the first day of fall through the holiday season."

The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born from the Game

The season continues the story of 'The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born from the Game,' reinforcing the polo shirt as the most recognizable expression of U.S. Polo Assn.'s connection to the sport. For Fall-Winter, it is layered throughout the collection, from campus-inspired looks to elevated everyday dressing.

The campaign and photoshoot also feature NYC Polo Club, further grounding the Fall-Winter story in the world of polo and bringing the collection to life through a fresh, contemporary lens. The NYC Polo Club Collection is available as a limited offering.

"Millbrook, New York gave us the opportunity to tell a layered visual story that feels both inspirational and approachable," said Stefanie Coroalles, VP of Global Marketing for USPA Global. "The mix of campus energy, small-town Americana, and authentic polo club settings captures the spirit of 'Game On, Fall' and gives the collection a strong sense of identity."

USPA Life

USPA Life products continue to be incorporated across U.S. Polo Assn. collections and represent a growing portion of the global business. This reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to sustainability and to exploring responsible avenues that support the business for years to come.

The U.S. Polo Assn. 2026 Fall-Winter Global Collection is available in U.S. Polo Assn. stores and online globally at uspoloassnglobal.com.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn.'s Global Polo Shirt Campaign, An Icon Born from the Game, is a powerful tribute to the iconic polo shirt's authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world's most enduring style essentials.

The global sport brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at the USPA National Polo Center in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIN Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today's Most Trusted Brands and in 2026 was ranked the top sports licensor in the world, surpassing the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. The sport-inspired brand has been recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sports content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Modern Retail, WWD, and GQ, as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages its subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

Photo Captions: U.S. Polo Assn.'s 2026 Fall-Winter Global Collection photoshoot in the beautiful countryside of Millbrook, New York

For Additional Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - VP, Global PR and Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Kaela Drake - Senior PR & Communications Specialist

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - Email: kdrake@uspagl.com

SOURCE: USPA Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/u.s.-polo-assn.-brings-game-on-to-life-with-the-2026-fall-winter-g-1227194