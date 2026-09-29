DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Names Former Nike & Magnolia Finance Executive Kathy Cherian Chief Financial Officer

Veteran Retail & Global Finance Executive Joins David's to Further Accelerate the Company's Aisle-to-Algorithm Transformation & Scale Its Technology-Enabled Growth Engine

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), North America's largest bridal and occasion retailer and Pearl , its AI-powered wedding planning and marketplace platform, connecting couples with everything they need for life's biggest moments - today announced the appointment of Kathy Cherian as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Cherian previously held finance executive roles at Nike and Magnolia.

Cherian joins David's with more than 20 years of experience leading finance, strategy and business planning for global, consumer-facing and multichannel businesses through periods of significant growth, transformation and operational change. She brings a track record of pairing disciplined financial management with investment in technology, digital capabilities and customer growth to build durable, profitable businesses.

"Kathy is exactly the kind of leader we need for this next chapter," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "We've spent the last 18 months building an entirely new engine for David's, from Pearl and AI-powered commerce to new B2B businesses, media, marketplaces and an increasingly asset-light model. Now we're focused on scaling that engine with discipline, speed and precision. Kathy has spent her career doing exactly that. She knows how to scale growth, how to build operational rigor and, most importantly, how to turn financial strategy into impactful results. I couldn't be more excited to have her on the executive team."

Most recently, Cherian served as Chief Financial Officer of Magnolia, where she oversaw finance across the company's retail, e-commerce, media, hospitality and consumer products businesses. She led initiatives spanning restructuring, capital optimization and profitability, helping align investment and operations across a highly diversified consumer ecosystem.

Previously, Cherian spent more than a decade at Nike, where she held senior finance leadership roles including CFO of Nike Canada and global business planning leadership for Nike's approximately $50 billion enterprise. As CFO of Nike Canada, she delivered five consecutive years of double-digit revenue and EBIT growth while leading financial strategy across the business.

At David's, Cherian will lead the company's global finance organization and play a central role in scaling the company's technology-enabled ecosystem across consumer commerce, Pearl, B2B marketplaces, media, partnerships and new revenue streams. Her appointment comes as David's accelerates its transformation from a heritage retailer into a technology-enabled wedding and special occasion ecosystem spanning commerce, AI, media, content and marketplace services.

"I'm thrilled to join David's at such an important inflection point," said Kathy Cherian, Chief Financial Officer of David's Bridal. "What Kelly and the team have built is remarkable: a beloved consumer brand with enormous reach, deep guest relationships and a rapidly expanding technology and marketplace ecosystem. The opportunity now is to bring the right level of financial discipline and operating rigor to that growth while continuing to invest in the capabilities that will define the company's future. I'm excited to help David's scale what's working, unlock new opportunities and build a business designed for sustainable growth."

Cherian is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business. She will report to Kelly Cook, David's Bridal CEO.

Her appointment further strengthens David's executive leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth following its "Aisle to Algorithm" transformation. Over the past year, David's has expanded Pearl with AI-powered planning and commerce capabilities, launched Pearl Connect to connect wedding professionals with qualified couples, expanded its marketplace and B2B businesses, introduced new retail formats and partnerships, and continued to broaden its role across the wedding and special occasion journey.

ABOUT DAVID'S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner, Pearl Connect and Pearl Media Network-the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting couples with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration, and vendors to expanded retail categories and industry-leading content.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's , the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV, Snap Discover channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day. Together, Pearl's media, planning and marketplace capabilities create a connected flywheel: inspiring couples, helping them plan, connecting them with relevant wedding professionals, and creating new opportunities for brands and businesses to reach consumers throughout the journey.

With more than 180 stores across the US, Canada, and Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

David's Bridal Media Inquiries: mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-names-former-nike-and-magnolia-finance-executive-kathy-c-1228255