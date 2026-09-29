CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec and Copper Intelligence Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing of Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized the terms of a definitive joint venture agreement with Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTCID:CUAI) ("Copper Intelligence"), and two third-party investment vehicles associated with the Company's CEO, Julian Treger, and Chairman, Lucio Genovese, respectively (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture will focus on processing historical copper tailings in the Democratic Republic of Congo (the "DRC").

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec commented: "The Company's strategy is to build a copper division and the Joint Venture with Copper Intelligence provides CoTec with a long-term partner who has demonstrated resource execution in a world class copper district. We are excited to progress towards securing assets which can utilize our technologies as we build out our asset portfolio. The DRC has a rich copper mining history that we expect would be reflected in its potential scalable tailings opportunities."

Andrew Groves, Chairman of Copper Intelligence, commented: "We are excited to pursue a strategic partnership with the CoTec team. We look forward to a strong and profitable relationship with a team that has achieved a track record of success for many decades. This transaction further contributes to our vertically integrated vision for Copper Intelligence."

Copper tailings in the DRC are a defining feature of the DRC's long mining history, particularly in the Central African Copperbelt, one of the world's richest copper and cobalt provinces. Large volumes of tailings have been generated by the state-owned company Gécamines during industrial mining since the 1950s.

The Joint Venture has established a framework for pursuing copper-tailings opportunities in the DRC's historical copper districts. Opportunities identified will be subject to detailed legal and technical due diligence and binding agreements on an asset-by-asset basis with approval by the independent members of the Joint Venture Board of Directors and the independent members of the CoTec Board of Directors in this matter, prior to resources being committed to development.

It is expected that CoTec technologies will be used to further enhance the economic potential of these historical tailings sites and redundant copper deposits. The Joint Venture will target funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and other funding sources once sufficient scale is achieved.

The Joint Venture Company is being incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and all formation documents will be executed on registration.

About Copper Intelligence

Copper Intelligence "CUAI" is the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States. Copper Intelligence is a U.S.-publicly traded copper exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company's strategy is aligned with the growing global demand for secure, diversified, and responsible sources of critical minerals. It currently has a market capitalization of approximately US$750 million. Copper has become one of the most strategic commodities of our time, essential for electrification, decarbonization, and digital transformation. From renewable energy to EVs, drones, data centers, and infrastructure, it underpins nearly every global growth sector. Copper Intelligence is a resource development company focused on copper exploration and project advancement in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company maintains a focus on responsible development and community engagement in the regions where it operates. The Democratic Republic of Congo's copper production is among the largest in the world, with the DRC accounting for 65% of newly announced copper reserves worldwide in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing and reclamation in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Maxine Gordon (CUAI) - (917) 478-0406

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to tailings opportunities in the DRC, its participation in the Joint Venture and any potential benefits from these ventures and other current or potential investments. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; contractor and subcontractor performance; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather; and geopolitical or social disruptions.

For further details, refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure documents.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/cotec-and-copper-intelligence-finalise-joint-venture-shareholder-agreement-to-tar-1228301