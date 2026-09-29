Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - GoldCoast Resource Corp. (CSE: GCR) (OTCQB: GCRFF) ("GoldCoast" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol "GCRFF".

"We are pleased to provide investors with an additional way to trade GoldCoast shares, and we look forward to raising our profile among U.S. investors," said Michael Nikiforuk, Founder, CEO and Director of GoldCoast. "We believe trading on the OTCQB will enhance our liquidity and visibility in global capital markets. As we advance our offshore gold exploration programs in Ghana, we look forward to keeping the market informed as we reach key milestones."

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "GCR".

The Company's common shares are also eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, in the United States. DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and settlement for U.S. investors and brokers, and is expected to enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

About GoldCoast Resource Corp.

GoldCoast Resource Corp. (CSE: GCR) (OTCQB: GCRFF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company targeting offshore gold in Ghana, Africa's largest gold-producing country. The Company holds a district-scale 10,000 km² reconnaissance licence package covering roughly 53% of Ghana's offshore coastline: the only place on Earth where three major rivers, carrying gold-rich bedload eroded from world-class gold belts over interglacial periods, converge on a shallow continental shelf. Offshore recovery of minerals from unconsolidated marine sediments is an established industry worldwide, with long-running precedents including Debmarine Namibia's marine diamond operations, PT Timah's offshore tin operations in Indonesia, and the UK's marine aggregates sector.

Additional information about GoldCoast Resource Corp. can be found at goldcoastresource.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF GOLDCOAST RESOURCE CORP.

Michael Nikiforuk

Founder, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQB, including enhanced liquidity and visibility, and the Company's exploration programs. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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