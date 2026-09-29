Enhanced Bronze, Silver and Gold Membership tiers combine forensic origin verification with market intelligence, faster results and more flexible applications of data across sourcing, compliance and risk workflows.

Oritain, the global leader in forensic origin verification, today announced a major upgrade to its Membership Program, introducing faster turnaround times, new intelligence capabilities and improved access to supply chain insights. The enhanced program is designed to help brands, retailers, manufacturers and suppliers make faster, more confident sourcing, compliance and risk decisions.

The launch comes as organisations face increasing pressure to substantiate origin claims, demonstrate due diligence and respond to growing scrutiny from regulators, customers and consumers. Oritain's Global Supply Chain Intelligence Report found 90% of brands analysed through its Market Insights Program recorded at least one garment containing cotton consistent with prohibited cotton, despite widespread investment in traceability. At the same time, 60% of consumers report actively avoiding products linked to untrustworthy origins.

Oritain's research identified a growing verification gap: organisations can increasingly map their supply chains but often lack independent evidence to validate what is actually flowing through them.

"Supply chain transparency is no longer enough," said Paul Bentham, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Oritain. "Organisations need trusted evidence, meaningful context and the ability to act quickly. This evolution of Membership combines world-leading origin verification with market intelligence and faster access to results, helping customers make better sourcing decisions with greater confidence."

Paul added, "This is also a direct result of listening to our members, they asked and we have delivered. It means more value from their current programs, and another important step towards turning origin data into actionable supply chain intelligence."

New features include:

Customer Insight Reports : Personalised reports applying benchmarking and contextual analysis to verification data and market trends.

: Personalised reports applying benchmarking and contextual analysis to verification data and market trends. Secure API connection: Integrate verification data directly into business systems and workflows.

Integrate verification data directly into business systems and workflows. Industry-leading turnaround times: Oritain's fastest service levels: seven-day Express turnaround for urgent cases and 10-day standard turnaround at Gold.

Through Oritain's secure Customer Portal, members can submit samples, track progress, access results and reports, while eligible Gold members can integrate results into their systems through API.

The refreshed Membership Program is available now.

About Oritain:

Oritain is a global leader in forensic origin verification. Our proprietary methodology combines multiple analytical techniques, advanced statistical modelling and a comprehensive global reference database to verify product origin. Oritain works across industries including fashion, cotton, leather, timber and more to support regulatory compliance, reduce reputational risk, and verify product provenance. www.oritain.com.

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