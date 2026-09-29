Company appoints Tim Durkee as SVP of Americas Sales and Mathieu Rigotto as CISO following market expansion and Great Place to Work certification

Filigran, the European open-source threat management company, today announced two additions to its leadership team: Tim Durkee as senior vice president of sales, Americas, and Mathieu Rigotto as chief information security officer.

The strategic hires come as Filigran experiences rapid international growth following record revenue and platform expansion.

Durkee brings more than a decade of experience building enterprise sales organizations and taking cybersecurity and enterprise software products to market. Most recently, Durkee served as chief revenue officer at Finite State, where he led global revenue. Previously, he held sales leadership roles at Brinqa and Planview. Based in Austin, Texas, Durkee will lead Filigran's sales organization across the Americas as the company continues to expand its presence in the region.

"Filigran has built something differentiated by combining open source with a practical approach to threat exposure management," Durkee said. "I'm excited to help bring that approach to more organizations across the Americas and build on the momentum the company has created."

Rigotto brings extensive experience in cybersecurity leadership and security operations. He previously led the cybersecurity business at IMS Networks and served as general manager of Cyblex Technologies, where he oversaw the development and commercialization of cybersecurity technology. More recently, he served in security leadership roles at Free2move, a Stellantis subsidiary. At Filigran, Rigotto will oversee the company's information security strategy as it continues to scale its platform, team and global operations.

"Most security teams can tell you what they've patched. Very few can tell you what an attacker could actually reach, which of those exposures matter most, or whether that's still true a month later," Rigotto said. "Filigran built its platform around answering that cycle, and my job is to make sure we hold ourselves to the same standard we help our customers meet."

The appointments come as Filigran continues to grow its team and global presence. The company was recently certified as a Great Place to Work in the U.S., France and Australia, recognizing its workplace culture as it builds a team around its mission to advance open-source agentic threat management.

Filigran is hiring across the organization, with opportunities for professionals interested in helping shape the future of open-source threat management. To learn more about careers at Filigran and view current openings, visit filigran.io/careers.

About Filigran

Filigran, a cybersecurity company founded in 2022, offers open-source, AI-powered solutions covering end-to-end threat intelligence management, attack simulation and security posture validation. Its platforms are trusted by more than 6,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more: Website Blog LinkedIn

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