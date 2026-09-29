CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has acted as the Lead Arranger of a syndicated debt facility to support Main Capital Partner's (Main Capital) acquisition of Orgvue. The funding will be used to support the acquisition and accelerate Orgvue's next phase of growth, including continued product innovation, further international expansion, deepening enterprise customer engagement, and future acquisitions.

Headquartered in London, with offices across the globe, Orgvue is a leading provider of Strategic Workforce Management software. Through its cloud-based platform, Orgvue supports large global enterprises in designing, planning and optimizing their workforces. The company serves close to 200 global enterprise customers, alongside more than 50 globally active consulting firms that leverage Orgvue as part of their workforce transformation and organizational planning activities.

"We are pleased to support Main Capital and Orgvue on this transaction and to help provide the capital needed to advance the company's next stage of growth," said Tom Dods, Executive Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. "Orgvue has built a compelling platform in the organizational design and workforce planning space, and we look forward to supporting the business as it continues to scale."

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking has 25 years of specialized experience in growth-stage tech and life science companies across North America a longer track record than most banks. CIBC Innovation Banking now has over $11 billion in funds managed including life sciences, health care, cleantech companies, investors, and entrepreneurs, and has assisted over 700 venture and private equity-backed businesses over the past six and a half years. The bank operates out of 14 global locations in San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, Toronto, London, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, Montreal, Atlanta, Reston, and Durham. Connect with us today to start the conversation. Innovationbanking.cibc.com

About Orgvue

Headquartered in London, with offices across North America, EMEA and APAC, Orgvue is a leading provider of Strategic Workforce Management software. Through its mission-critical cloud-based platform, Orgvue supports large global enterprises in designing, planning and optimizing their workforces. The company is supported by c. 250 professionals and serves close to 200 global enterprise customers, alongside more than 50 globally active consulting firms that leverage Orgvue as part of their workforce transformation and organizational planning activities.

https://www.orgvue.com/

About Main Capital Partners

Main Capital Partners is a software investor managing private equity funds active in the Benelux, DACH, France, the Nordics, the UK, and North America with approximately EUR 12 billion in Assets under Management. Main has over 20 years of experience in strengthening software companies and works closely with the management teams in their portfolio as a strategic partner to achieve profitable growth and larger international software groups. Main has approximately 100 employees operating out of its offices in The Hague, Düsseldorf, Stockholm, Antwerp, Paris, London, and an affiliated office in Boston. Main maintains an active portfolio of over 55 software companies. The underlying portfolio employs approximately 15,000 employees. Through its Main Social Institute, Main supports students with grants and scholarships to study IT and Computer Science at Technical Universities and Universities of Applied Sciences.

https://main.nl/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929925913/en/

Contacts:

Katarina Milicevic, katarina.milicevic@cibc.com, 416-362-3458