Bang & Olufsen A/S: Bang & Olufsen releases preliminary Q1 2026/27 figures due to leakage

Bang & Olufsen is publishing preliminary Q1 2026/27 figures after becoming aware that certain preliminary figures contained in a confidential draft internal working document were inadvertently disclosed to a Danish business media due to an email sent in error by an external PR agency. The Q1 2026/27 trading statement was originally planned for publication on 7 October 2026 but will now be published on 30 September 2026 at around 8.00 CEST followed by a conference call for analysts and investors at 10.00 CEST.
The preliminary figures for Q1 2026/27 are as follows:
- Like-for-like sell-out growth of 7% y-o-y and 14% in branded channels. 19% sell-out growth combined in Win Cities
- Group revenue of DKK 530m, equivalent to a 2.2% increase in local currencies and revenue in our branded channels grew by 9.9% in local currencies
- In terms of product categories, revenue from the Staged category grew by 9% and revenue from the Flexible Living category grew by 16%, reflecting increased sales in the branded channels. Revenue from the On-the-go category declined by 19%, reflecting lower sales in the etail channel.
- Gross margin of 59.4%, corresponding to an improvement of 0.7 pp year-on-year
- EBIT before special items of DKK -23m, and EBIT margin before special items of -4.3%
- Free cash flow of DKK 6m
- Net available liquidity was DKK 80m and capital resources were DKK 230m
The FY 2026/27 outlook is maintained and is as follows:
|
| 1% to 5%
|
|1% to 3%
|
|DKK 25m to DKK 100m
For further details on assumptions, please see annual report 2025/26.
Q1 2026/27 conference call
30 September 2026, at 10.00 CEST via https://bo.nexahub.io/events/trading-statement-1st-quarter-202627
Dial-in details (Pin: 193621):
DK: +45 78768490
UK: +44 2037696819
US: +1 6467870157
For further information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303
Peter Hobolt Jensen
Corporate communications
Phone: +45 4153 7282