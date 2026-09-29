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WKN: 871970 | ISIN: DK0010218429 | Ticker-Symbol: BUOB
Tradegate
28.09.26 | 19:12
1,400 Euro
+0,29 % +0,004
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BANG & OLUFSEN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3581,44820:53
1,3981,40820:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bang & Olufsen A/S: Bang & Olufsen releases preliminary Q1 2026/27 figures due to leakage

Bang & Olufsen is publishing preliminary Q1 2026/27 figures after becoming aware that certain preliminary figures contained in a confidential draft internal working document were inadvertently disclosed to a Danish business media due to an email sent in error by an external PR agency. The Q1 2026/27 trading statement was originally planned for publication on 7 October 2026 but will now be published on 30 September 2026 at around 8.00 CEST followed by a conference call for analysts and investors at 10.00 CEST.

The preliminary figures for Q1 2026/27 are as follows:

  • Like-for-like sell-out growth of 7% y-o-y and 14% in branded channels. 19% sell-out growth combined in Win Cities
  • Group revenue of DKK 530m, equivalent to a 2.2% increase in local currencies and revenue in our branded channels grew by 9.9% in local currencies
  • In terms of product categories, revenue from the Staged category grew by 9% and revenue from the Flexible Living category grew by 16%, reflecting increased sales in the branded channels. Revenue from the On-the-go category declined by 19%, reflecting lower sales in the etail channel.
  • Gross margin of 59.4%, corresponding to an improvement of 0.7 pp year-on-year
  • EBIT before special items of DKK -23m, and EBIT margin before special items of -4.3%
  • Free cash flow of DKK 6m
  • Net available liquidity was DKK 80m and capital resources were DKK 230m

The FY 2026/27 outlook is maintained and is as follows:

  • Revenue growth in local currencies:
 1% to 5%

  • EBIT margin before special items:
1% to 3%
  • Free cash flow:
DKK 25m to DKK 100m

For further details on assumptions, please see annual report 2025/26.

Q1 2026/27 conference call
30 September 2026, at 10.00 CEST via https://bo.nexahub.io/events/trading-statement-1st-quarter-202627

Dial-in details (Pin: 193621):
DK: +45 78768490
UK: +44 2037696819
US: +1 6467870157

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303

Peter Hobolt Jensen
Corporate communications
Phone: +45 4153 7282


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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